Mum's The Word For Lane Johnson, But His Return Brings Juice To Eagles' O-Line

PHILADELPHIA – It’s been quite a while since we’ve heard from Lane Johnson. It might be a little longer. The Eagles' right tackle declined to talk in Minnesota, on Oct. 19, 10 days after he spoke his mind in New York about the team’s offense being “too predictable” and needing “more variety.”

Presumably, he believes his words were taken out of context.

Three weeks later, he suffered a Lisfranc injury and wasn’t seen in the locker room for the final seven games of the regular season. Now, he’s back. On the field, anyway, though he was listed as limited in Thursday’s practice, and he’s still MIA in the locker room.

He is expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s wild card matchup, so perhaps he will talk after Friday’s practice. Or after the game. Or who knows when?

Not that it should matter much. Not with Johnson, who has always been mostly accommodating throughout his 13-year career. His legacy is secured as one of the best right tackles the Eagles have ever had and one of the best the NFL has seen.

“How many Pro Bowls, how many All-Pros?” said left tackle Jordan Mailata. “A lot. Many would say he’s a franchise player.”

Added head coach Nick Sirianni, “He’s one of the best that's ever done it. …Lane is just a difference-maker and it can affect everything. There's a reason he's going to be in the Eagles Hall of Fame, the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's one of the best ever to do at that position, and he shows that year in out.

“I've been with him for five years, and it feels like he just keeps getting better and better, which is a testament to Lane and how he takes care of his body and how he trains and how he mentally approaches this game of football that he loves.”

Keeping Things Loose With Comedic Relief

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (left) and right tackle Lane Johnson were at practice on Wednesday as the team prepares to host the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's wildcard playoff game. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Until that day comes when he speaks again – and hopefully it’s not at his retirement press conference, should he lean that way after the season – his teammates are speaking for him.

“You guys know Lane,” said center Cam Jurgens. “Everybody knows Lane. He’s a Hall of Famer, he’s a stud. That speaks for itself and having him back in the room is just awesome from his personality, he makes the room a little lighter. We love having him in there. He means so much to us, it’s hard to put it into a comment. It’s hard to say it exactly.”

Johnson wasn’t placed on injured reserve, so he’s been around the team, but his teammates seeing him back on the practice field provided an inspirational boost.

“It brings so much confidence to everybody else on the offensive line, especially the guys playing next to him, like me,” said right guard Tyler Steen. “You know he’s gonna play at a high level and you know he’s gonna be on his stuff. It allows everybody to play freer and obviously make my job easier.”

Johnson’s brute strength is one thing, something that Jalyx Hunt referred to as, “a force, like a wall out there all the time.” Another thing is his ability, as Jurgens said, and Jordan Mailata echoed, to allow the team and the offensive line to stay loose.

“Lane’s the funniest guy on the team,” said the left tackle. “No one can tell me otherwise. Lane is the funniest guy on the team. I shouldn’t say it like this … on the day he retires, I can’t wait for the compilation of funny miked-up moments. He’s absolutely hilarious. The funniest guy. Hopefully, it’s years down the line, but he just knows when to slice the intensity, to cut it in half. His comedic relief is right on time. Especially in our room.”

