Eagles Star Gets Surprise $15M Contract Projection

The Philadelphia Eagles should do everything possible to keep edge rusher Jaelan Phillips in town, especially if Pro Football Focus' contract projection is close to accurate.

Phillips will be one of the top overall free agents that hit the open market, unless of course, the Eagles hand him an extension beforehand. He's just 26 years old and is coming off a season in which he logged five sacks in 17 games played with the Eagles and Miami Dolphins combined. With Phillips, the biggest question throughout his career so far has been health. He has all the talent in the world. There's no denying that. But he played in just 12 total games across the 2023 and 2024 seasons combined.

Because of this, Pro Football Focus has a lower-than-expected contract projection for Phillips: $15 million across one season.

The Eagles have a star and should keep him

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) celebrates after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers with linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"No. 14. ED Jaelan Phillips, Philadelphia Eagles," PFF shared. "Snaps: 1,371 | PFF grade: 78.4. Injuries have plagued Phillips‘ career, but he looked closer to his best after arriving in Philadelphia ahead of the trade deadline. From Week 10 on, he earned a 70.2 PFF pass-rush grade and generated 44 total pressures. Contract projection: One year, $15,000,000 | $12,500,000 guaranteed. Contract comp: Chase Young (2024)."

In comparison, Spotrac currently has his projected market value set at just over $52 million over three seasons. If the $15 million projection from Pro Football Focus is close to accurate, that would be a steal and should be something Howie Roseman and the team offers right now.

Philadelphia solved the pass rush problem by acquiring Phillips and there isn't a seamless replacement for him. He worked well in Vic Fangio's system and is young enough to think there is even more coming. If Philadelphia can bring him back, it will be great no matter what, whether it's on a long-term or short-term deal. He's that good that he should be a priority. If a one-year, $15 million deal is possible, the Eagles should be all over that.

