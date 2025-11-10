Eagles Fans Have To Wait Longer For CB Overhaul
The Philadelphia Eagles' cornerback room won't look completely new on Monday night.
Philadelphia added Michael Carter II and Jaire Alexander ahead of the trade deadline. Carter is expected to see some action on Monday night, but Alexander didn't travel with the team for the Monday Night Football showdown.
The other corner who could play a big role with the team soon is Jakorian Bennett, who the Eagles acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders back in August. Bennett has played in three games so far this season, but hasn't played in a game since Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. He was placed on the Injured Reserve afterward.
Bennett had his 21-day practice window open on Oct. 22nd. He was a full participant in practice throughout the week, but was listed as questionable for the Week 10 matchup against Green Bay.
Eagles on SI's John McMullen pointed out that if the Eagles don't activate Bennett off the Injured Reserve by Wednesday, he will not be able to be activated this season.
What will the Eagles do?
"Eagles have until Wednesday to activate Jakorian Bennett off IR or he will remain there for the rest of the season," McMullen said.
When Bennett was acquired by the Eagles, it seemed like he was going to be another outside option to start along with Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo. But, he was acquired on Aug. 5th and didn't win the starting job in the few weeks before the regular season kicked off.
Now, the clock is ticking on the 25-year-old. Over the last two seasons, he played in 24 games, including 11 starts. Cornerback remains a question for the Eagles, but in a different way now than before the trade deadline. Now, the Eagles seem to have a surplus of talent at the position. Philadelphia added the two guys, plus Bennett is working his way back, and Jackson and Ringo are still with the team.
Monday will likely be Eagles fans' first opportunity to see Carter in a Philadelphia jersey. But, this cornerback room could look different as soon as Week 11.
