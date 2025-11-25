Dan Orlovsky’s New Eagles Hot Take Misses Mark

There are always going to be hot takes out there around the National Football League. That seems to be the case especially when it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia is coming off its worst of the season and doesn't have much time to wait around. The Eagles are just three days away from their next matchup on Black Friday against the Chicago Bears.

With the Week 12 loss against the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles dropped to 8-3 on the season. And, unsurprisingly, it has brought out the wild takes after Philadelphia blew a 21-0 lead. For example, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky weighed in on Philadelphia and said the offense isn't good enough to beat good teams.

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"I'm very concerned about the offense because it's not good enough to beat good teams," Orlovsky said on ESPN's "Get Up." "It will not be good enough to beat a team like the (Green Bay Packers) in the playoffs. The (Los Angeles Rams) in the playoffs. The (Seattle Seahawks) in the playoffs. They're one-dimensional.

"They are a pass-only success when it comes to the offense ability. They're offensive line loses one-on-ones. They are predictable in the run game. Saquon has not made people miss in space nearly as much as he did last year. And, their routes -- you can be predictable on the offense if you're creative with your route concepts -- they're not. It's my guy go beat your guy and that's not going to be the case."

The idea of concern for the offense isn't a stretch or a hot take or anything of that nature. But, saying that they are not good enough to beat good teams is where it becomes a stretch. Philadelphia's eight wins this season have come against the Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Packers, and Lions. That's a juggernaut of a schedule.

You can point to the Packers and Lions games and say the Eagles only scored 10 points and 16 points there, but they still won. The defense is good enough to carry the load. But, taking it one step forward, the Eagles scored 24 points in their win against Dallas, 20 points against the Chiefs, 33 points against the Rams, and 31 points against the Buccaneers.

That Rams game is the big one. Los Angeles has the No. 1 seed right now, but if the Eagles can reach the same record as Los Angeles, they will have the tiebreaker because they already have proven they can beat the Rams.

It's fair to say the team needs to improve. The offense needs something. But, saying it isn't good enough to beat good teams is the stretch.

