Eagles' AJ Brown 'Most Likely' Landing Spot Revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the offseason with a major AJ Brown question mark and it remains hanging over the franchise.

Will he play another game in an Eagles jersey? Will he get traded? If he's going to get traded could that happen now? Will the Eagles wait until after the 2026 NFL Draft and after June 1 to get a deal done for salary cap purposes? The questions have been out there, but they have not been sorted out. The New England Patriots have been connected to Brown in the media on a daily basis, and that isn't going away.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter joined "UnSportsmanLike" and said the Patriots are the "most likely" landing spot if Brown is traded, but again, that a trade isn't guaranteed.

The Eagles superstar has been connected to New England

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Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Here's the thing," Schefter said. "It always could rear its head. It could always come up. There are certain pockets and windows of time that it's more likely to come up. The draft would be one of those times. ... I mean, how many realistic landing spots are there for him right now? To me, New England would be logical. I know it has been floated out there.

"It's done and he will be traded there June 1st. To my knowledge, and my opinion, there is nothing done between the Patriots and the Eagles. ... So, again, I would say of all of the teams out there, the Patriots are by far, the most likely landing spot and the team that would express the most interest and have the greatest need, but that doesn't mean it will get done."

It's important to note that despite all of the chatter out there, it's not a guarantee that the Eagles are going to move him. A team has to also meet the Eagles' lofty asking price, which has been reported to be at least a first- and second-round pick.

If not, the Eagles don't have to trade him. They have him under contract and can simply run it back next year and comfortably contend in the NFC. The Eagles certainly are the top team in the NFC East on paper still, especially with Brown on the roster. Philadelphia doesn't have to trade Brown. The rumors are loud, but not guaranteed. The fact that Schefter noted that interest "doesn't mean it will get done" is important here. Two things can be true. The Patriots certainly seem like the "most likely" landing spot if he is traded. There isn't another team out there that has had as much reported interest as New England. But that interest hasn't led the Patriots to meet the Eagles' asking price yet. Will that change? That is the question.