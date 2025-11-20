Eagles' Thursday Practice Report: O-Line Starter Returns
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles got some positive news at practice on Thursday when Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens was able to return to the field after missing Wednesday's session.
Jurgens is in the NFL's concussion protocol and being on the field indicated he's progressing through the protocol in a positive fashion and could have a chance to play at Dallas on Saturday afternoon.
Jurgens played 61 of the Eagles' 72 offensive snaps in a 16-9 win over Detroit in Week 11 before suffering the concussion. Backup Brett Toth finished the game against the Lions and started the previous two games against the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers when Jurgens was out with a right knee injury.
Knee Is Not the Issue
While Jurgens has to play with a bulky brace on the knee, his absence from practice was not related to that issue.
"I wore them in college. I kind of wish I was done with them. It’s not like they’re the most comfortable," Jurgens said last week. "But it’s just part of the process. So it’s back."
The only Eagles' player missing Thursday's practice was right tackle Lane Johnson, who is expected to miss some time with a Lisfranc injury.
Fred Johnson handled the first-team work at RT in the individual periods at practice while working with right guard Tyler Steen on combo blocks.
The Eagles wero also working on their heavy package in with Fred Johnson plays an an extra TE when Lane Johnson is on the field. With "Big Fred" talking over at RT, veteran Matt Pryor is the next man up as the extra blocker.
Edge defender Jaelan Phillips was listed as limited with a shoulder issue on Wednesday and was again practicing in some form.
Two rookie offensive linemen on injured reserve -- Willie Lampkin and Myles Hinton -- have been designated to return and are in the midst of their 21-day practice windows.
Lampkin (knee, ankle) and Hinton (back) were listed as full participants and on Wednesday and were again practice. The Eagles have until Nov. 27 to activate Lampkin, an interior backup, or he will have to stay on injured reserve for the rest of the season. The window for Hinton, a natural offensive tackle who was a sixth-round pick out of Michigan back in April, was started on Wednesday and a related to Lane Johnson's looming absence.
Either player can be activated at any time by the Eagles.
