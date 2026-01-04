Eagles 6-Time Pro Bowler To Return For Playoff Run

The Philadelphia Eagles won't have the majority of their starters on the field on Sunday as they prepare for a playoff run.

Philadelphia still has something to play for on Sunday and can move up to the No. 2 seed in the NFC. We'll see how everything shakes out there, but the Eagles did get a bit of good news before the Week 18 contest. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the current expectation is that six-time Pro Bowler Lane Johnson is expected to return to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 16 when Philadelphia begins its playoff run.

"Philadelphia Eagles, not a ton to play for, maybe some seeding," Rapoport said. "They are resting starters. Essentially all of their good players in anticipation of this playoff run. They've been here before. They've done this before. It certainly has worked out. Lane Johnson, by the way, expected back for the playoffs. That's good news there."

The Eagles could have a star back very soon

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Johnson has been dealing with a Lisfranc sprain that he suffered on Nov. 16 when the Eagles faced off against the Detroit Lions. At the time, the Eagles didn't place Johnson on the Injured Reserve because there was a hope that he would return within four games. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. Overall, Johnson will have missed seven games in a row once the Week 18 contest against the Washington Commanders comes and goes.

At this point, all that matters is getting him back into the fold ahead of Wild Card Weekend. Johnson is not just one of the top offensive linemen in football, but one of the best overall players in the league. He was playing at an All-Pro level before he went down with the Lisfranc sprain.

Philadelphia is riding a three-game winning streak heading into Week 18, the defense has been playing at an elite level over the last few weeks, the running game has shown signs of life, and now the team will get a superstar back for the playoffs. Everything is looking up.

