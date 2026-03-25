Eagles to Host Massive Memphis OT Travis Burke for Pre-Draft Visit

It’s no secret that the Eagles will be interested in offensive line help in next month’s NFL Draft and the due diligence is extending to massive right tackle prospect Travis Burke.

Philadelphia is set to bring in one of the draft’s more intriguing developmental OTs for a pre-draft visit, according to Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated.

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Sources: The Philadelphia Eagles will host Memphis OT Travis Burke on a visit.



Burke started 11 games at RT for the Tigers in 2025. Burke was excellent at the NFL Combine, and turned heads at his Pro Day, too. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 25, 2026

Burke — a 6-foot-9, 325-pound Memphis prospect with 34¼-inch arms — started 11 games at right tackle for the Tigers in 2025 and has previous starting experience on the left side, giving him swing-tackle versatility that could appeal to an organization always looking to bolster its offensive line depth.

The Eagles reportedly also met with Burke at the Scouting Combine in February.

Burke is widely viewed as a Day 3 prospect — potentially a mid-to-late round pick or even a priority undrafted free agent — but his combination of size, heavy hands and finishing ability has generated interest from multiple teams.

Burke has reportedly scheduled top-30 visits or in-person meetings with the New York Giants, New England Patriots, and Tennessee Titans.

Pro Football Focus data from the 2025 season ranked him among the top run-blocking tackles in college football.

The Eagles return a veteran offensive line in 2026 anchored on the outside by star tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. However, they will remain active in trying to add high-upside depth pieces and a potential heir apparent to Johnson, a likely future Hall of Fame right tackle.

Plenty Of Depth

Eagles OT Fred Johnson at practice on Oct. 16, 2024 | John McMullen/Eagles on SI

On Tuesday, the Eagles re-signed veteran swing tackle Fred Johnson and the organization already has a host of developmental players for new offensive line coach Chris Kuper to work with, a group that includes two 2025 Day draft picks – Myles Hinton and Cam Williams – as well as a 2025 undrafted rookie free agent in Hollin Pierce.

Philadelphia is likely looking for a higher-profile OT prospect in April, perhaps in the first round, but it’s notable that they have kept a close eye on Burke, whose frame and underlying athleticism are the kind of special traits GM Howie Roseman likes to look for with Day 3 prospects.