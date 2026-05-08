Why Eagles May Get The Next Jordan Mailata Out Of Markel Bell

Markel Bell is a massive human.

Listen at 6-foot-9 and 346 pounds, Bell is the tallest player on the Eagles roster and the second heaviest. Only Jordan Mailata is heavier than Bell on the Eagles roster.

Perhaps that's where the Mailata comparisons come in. Or that Bell is the only player on this roster taller than Mailata, drawing even more comparisions that Bell could be the next Mailata.

Their paths are completely different, since Bell was a third-round pick and Mailata was a seventh-round pick from the International Pathway Program. Bell started at left tackle at the University of Miami while Mailata never played organized football before joining the Eagles.

Mailata was taught how to play left tackle from Day 1 while Bell already has experience there. Bell is bring cross-trained at right tackle as the Eagles hope he's the eventual Lane Johnson replacement in a few years time.

Outside of the massive size, where do the Bell comparisons to Mailata come into play?

Mailata is easy to study

This is where size matters.

Bell's massive frame is where he can relate to Mailata, watching his technique and how he can make it work at the professional level. While Bell has more experience playing tackle than Mailata did entering the league, Mailata is one of the top tackles in the game right now.

There's a lot to learn on how to play the game from Mailata since the two are around the same size.

"He’s a big guy. He’s his own player. He’s a big freak,” Bell said. “One thing I admire about him is the way he moves, the way he anchors on power and just plays the game.

"It's the kind of attitude I take. I just play my own game. Just be who I am.”

Bell is learning right tackle, so the foot planting and body movements are different. He still can master how Mailata learned technique from being an understudy to him this year.

An unusual player

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said players like Bell are "hard to find," dubbing him a "passion player" because of his massive size and wingspan. Bell overpowers defenders, a major advantage in a sport where size does matter.

No matter what Bell's footwork or reach is, going up against him on the line of scrimmage isn't easy. If Bell does get out of position, he can counter with his size to beat the defender -- an advantage most offensive linemen don't have.

“I look at other players at my size,” Bell said after he was drafted. “I look at the greats. I look at Lane Johnson, I look at Jordan Mailata. I look at all these great tackles and I stack up everything that I can.

"That’s been my recipe to success getting here so I’m going to do the same thing in Philly.”

The one aspect of Bell's game that won't go away is his size. He can use that size advantage the same way Mailata can. The same way Lane Johnson can.

There's the comparison. There's how the Eagles can get the next Jordan Mailata.

In a few years time, both Mailata and Bell may be starting on the same offensive line together. That's the really scary part about Bell going forward.