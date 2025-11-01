Two Star Targets Emerging For Eagles
The 2025 National Football League is imminent.
Week 9 began on Thursday night between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins. The rest of the action will kick off across the league on Sunday and Monday. The Phialdelphia Eagles won't be in the action, but that doesn't mean that they aren't lurking around. The trade deadline is coming on Tuesday, and there's been rumors all week linking the Eagles to various players.
FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano and Eric Williams shared a column highlighting all of the rumors they are hearing across the league and two guys they said to watch for the Eagles are Miami Dolphins edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips.
"Two names to keep an eye on: Dolphins edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, both of whom played for current Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio when he was with Miami in 2023," Vacchiano and Williams said.
Don't be shocked if another move comes for the Eagles
A trade with Miami makes almost too much sense, especially after they "mutually" agreed to move on from general manager Chris Grier on Friday. The Dolphins lost Tyreek Hill for the season and the franchise currently has a 2-7 record. The season is essentially over for the Dolphins and now they have a new decision-maker in charge.
The Dolphins have been a popular team linked to the Eagles in large part because of their struggles and a surplus of edge rushers. They are logical partners, but nothing has gotten done at this point, so it is all still just noise.
Philadelphia is 6-2 on the season and in first place in the NFC East, but the team actually has just 16 sacks on the season so far. To put that into perspective, the only teams that the Eagles have more sacks than are the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Last year, the Eagles were more of a middle-of-the-pack team from a sack perspective, with 41 on the season. With the Eagles getting Brandon Graham back, that should help. But, adding another pass rusher also would be nice. And with the Eagles' track record, it wouldn't be shocking to see Howie Roseman get something done.