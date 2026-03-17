Eagles Tricky Offseason Perfectly Summed Up in One Word

The Philadelphia Eagles have had an interesting offseason so far, to say the least.

There have been positives. Philadelphia took care of its own by handing Jordan Davis an extension and retaining Dallas Goedert as well. Also, the Eagles went out and signed Pro Bowl corner Riq Woolen, Arnold Ebiketie, Jonathan Jones, Johnny Mundt and retained Grant Calcaterra.

On the negative side, the Eagles lost Jaelan Phillips and have been unable to fully replace him so far. Plus, trade rumors have been swirling around wide receiver AJ Brown. Overall, it's been a roller coaster of an offseason so far, to say the least. Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine shared a column on Monday with one word to describe each team's offseason so far. For the Eagles, the one word fit well: "precarious."

It's been a wild offseason so far

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Philadelphia Eagles: Precarious," Ballentine wrote. "Feels like Howie Roseman is trying to thread a tough needle. A one-year deal for Riq Woolen is a gamble worth taking, but Jalen Carter and A.J. Brown trades could be coming. They've already lost three solid starters on defense in free agency. It's hard to overcome that kind of turnover."

There certainly still is a chance that Brown is moved, but that isn't the case with Carter right now. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Philadelphia has not shopped Carter at all.

"The Eagles have never shopped him," Schefter said. "Never have shopped him. And that doesn't mean that they can't in the future, but they have no made him available."

The Eagles' offense certainly can still be described as "precarious," although a Carter trade isn't going to happen. Brown's future with the franchise is up in the air and the Eagles lost an elite pass rusher after he landed a wild deal with the Carolina Panthers. Those two ideas are enough to call the offseason "precarious."

It's just March 16. There is so much time left in the offseason. While it is true that things have been a bit "precarious" so far, things certainly can change. The Eagles already have plugged one hole in the cornerback room and now arguably have the very best one in the NFL. There's time to sort everything else out.