Eagles’ Vic Fangio Retirement Rumors Addressed by Insider

What's on the way for the Philadelphia Eagles?

The big story right now is the fact that the team is looking to fill its open offensive coordinator job. But, ESPN's Adam Schefter hinted on Wednesday that more news could be coming.

"And, and, and maybe it will be even more than [an OC hire] by next week," Schefter said on 97.5 The Fanatic. "Maybe it will be even more than a discussion on an offensive coordinator. We'll see. We'll see. We'll see what happens here."

Jul 24, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio addresses media during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Obviously, this led to a wide range of opinions and speculation. AJ Brown's name has been thrown out there as someone to watch in the trade market, but nothing can happen until the season actually ends and we get closer to the new league year. On the Brown front, if he were to publicly request a trade, that would be a story, but he can't be moved over the next week. Another thing that has been speculated about is the future of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and whether he could retire. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo weighed in on "The Anthony Gargano Show."

"Here's what I would say about Vic Fangio, and your speculation that he may be retiring, this almost happened last year," Garafolo said. "During the Super Bowl party, from what I gather, he was telling people: 'It's been great working with you, I'm out. I'm going to ride out on this note.' And then he came back. So, this is a year-by-year thing. After the season this year, I did check in on it again because I had heard it last year.

"They said, 'You never know.' Like you didn't know until last year when he showed up and started working again that he was coming back. So, if you're asking me to speculate on Vic Fangio's possible retirement, I'd say it's a possibility like last year. I have not seen anything definitive that he's coming back. I haven't seen anything definitive that he's retiring. Nothing would surprise me either way. If that is the alleged 'Big news' that is to come involving the Philadelphia Eagles, I wouldn't be surprised."

With the Eagles already needing to fill the offensive coordinator spot, it would be pretty tough if a few weeks into the process, the team then would need to start from scratch and hire a new defensive coordinator as well. As of now, this is just rumors and speculation, though. Nothing to worry about yet.

