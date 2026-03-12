Eagles Winners and Losers Post-NFL Free Agency Chaos

The Philadelphia Eagles have done a good job so far with their additions in free agency, but there is still a lot of work to do over the course of the rest of the offseason now that the first massive wave of free agent signings is behind us.

Overall, the Eagles have added Pro Bowler cornerback Riq Woolen, tight ends Johnny Mundt and Grant Calcaterra and re-signed Braden Mann. On the negative side, the Eagles have lost a handful of guys, including Jaelan Phillips, Reed Blankenship, Nakobe Dean, Jahan Dotson, Joshua Uche and Azeez Ojulari, among others.

The first few days of NFL free agency are fun, but are always insane and hectic. Let's take a look at the winners and losers for the franchise.

Winners

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cornerback Room

The Eagles' best move of the offseason so far is signing Woolen. He's a Pro Bowl corner at just 26 years old. Plus, the Eagles didn't have to commit long-term money to him at all. Him on one side and Quinyon Mitchell on the other with Cooper DeJean at nickel is lethal and very well could be the best cornerback room in the National Football League. Also, the Eagles kept Michael Carter II, so DeJean could slide to safety at points if need be and the franchise would still be covered with a legit nickel.

Special Teams

Keeping Mann around was a good move for the Eagles. He was one of the best punters in the league overall in 2025. At the end of the day, this is the type of deal that doesn't sound massive, but will play a big role in 2026 for the franchise.

Losers

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) looks on during warmups prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Pass Rush

This one is pretty obvious, right? The Eagles' pass rush already had question marks heading into the offseason and then Philadelphia lost Phillips to the Carolina Panthers. On top of that, the Eagles missed out on Trey Hendrickson despite reportedly showing interest.

Wide Receiver Room

Losing Dotson may not sound like a lot, but he was a legit No. 3 wide receiver for the team. If AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley weren't in front of him, he would've had better numbers. Dotson did his job well and now with uncertainty around Brown and Goedert, they could've used continuity in the back of the room.