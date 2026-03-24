Early Observations From Eagles' Patient Offseason

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the offseason with some question marks. While they have solved a few of the roster holes, others have surfaced. It's been an eventful few weeks so far full of short-term signings, high-profile free agent losses and obviously endless rumors around the future of superstar wide receiver AJ Brown.

Things are starting to quiet down across the league a bit right now, though. This is the case every year. Things heat up in a massive way around the new league year. The legal tampering period begins and this triggers a frenzy of signings and trades. Then, once the first wave ends, things get a bit quiet from a transaction front ahead of the NFL Draft as teams shift their focus to meeting with prospects. It's a cycle and happens every year. Right now, we're entering that quiet period.

So, with all of that being said, let's take a look back at what Philadelphia has done so far and what it needs to do next.

Free Agency

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Eagles were not one of the first teams to make a splash in free agency. The legal tampering period opened on March 9. Philadelphia waited until March 10 to strike by signing Riq Woolen. This deal has been praised over and over again and it should continue. Philadelphia got a Pro Bowl-level cornerback on a one-year deal at just 26 years old. Cornerback was one of the team's two biggest problems and solved it right away.

Beyond Woolen, the Eagles have signed punter Braden Mann, receiver Hollywood Brown, tight end Johnny Mundt, tight end Grant Calcaterra, cornerback Jonathan Jones, linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, safety Marcus Epps, special teams ace JT Gray, running back Dameon Pierce, tight end Stone Smartt and found a way to retain Dallas Goedert on a team-friendly deal. Overall, the Eagles have solved the team's cornerback problem, tight end problem, kept Mann around and started to address the pass rush with Ebiketie. A good start.

On the negative side, Philadelphia lost Jaelan Phillips, Nakobe Dean and Reed Blankenship. Retaining Epps will help to mitigate the loss of Blankenship. Plus, Michael Carter II is going to get a look at safety. The loss of Dean will be minimized by Jihaad Campbell and Zack Baun. There is no answer for Phillips yet.

Trade Market

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Eagles have been much quieter on the trade front, but have made two good deals. Philadelphia brought in Andy Dalton to replace Sam Howell as the team's No. 3 quarterback. With Dalton in town, that makes Tanner McKee more expendable with one year left on his deal. That doesn't mean the Eagles will trade McKee, but they arguably should.

Philadelphia traded safety Sydney Brown to the Atlanta Falcons and moved up in the fourth and sixth rounds in the process. Brown wasn't guaranteed to play a big role for the Eagles in 2026. So, that deal was a major win. Philadelphia re-signed Epps to replace him and moved up in two rounds. That's great.

AJ Brown

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

There has to be some sort of mention about Brown, right? There isn't a guy in football who has been connected to trade talks more than him. At this moment, there doesn't appear to be any real momentum. Each day, more and more is said about the New England Patriots. But, again, there's no momentum. Check back in June on this one unless something crazy happens. There hasn't been a splash move by the Eagles yet. Keep an eye on Brown to be that move.