Howie Roseman's Deft Free-Agent Maneuvering Usually Prevents Draft Desperation

This might be Howie Roseman’s greatest superpower – the ability to fill roster holes through free agency before a draft, so when the draft begins, there is no temptation to make a pick born of desperation.

The Eagles’ general manager and his staff don’t have to reach for a player and are better able to stay true to their final draft board. No swerving off course. In theory, anyway. It’s what led to some strong drafts the past few years, though last year’s class is still up for debate.

There is still work to be done at some positions before the draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh, but here are examples of what Roseman has done so far to plug holes:

Quarterback. Exit: Sam Howell and Kyle McCord. Enter: Andy Dalton.

The Eagles sent a seventh-round pick in the 2027 draft to the Panthers for Dalton. A league source said this doesn’t mean that the Eagles are going to trade primary backup, Tanner McKee. If that is the case, the Eagles could still use another QB to bring four to camp. That might lead them to take a developmental quarterback on Day 3 of the draft, somebody perhaps like Arkansas’ Taylen Green, Penn State’s Drew Allard, or North Dakota State’s Cole Payton.

Receiver. Exit: Jahan Dotson. Enter: Hollywood Brown.

This is a position in flux, with uncertainty surrounding A.J. Brown's return. The Eagles already invited one of the top receiver prospects in the draft for a top 30 visit – Indiana’s Omar Cooper – so keep an eye on this position in the draft. Again, though, the signing of Brown alleviates the pressure to find one early.

Arnold Ebiketie Aside, Still More Work To Be Done OnThe Edge

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs the ball against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Pass rusher. Exit: Jaelan Phillips. Enter: Arnold Ebiketie.

There is more work to be done here, with the free-agent departures of Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari, neither of whom helped much last year, anyway. There have been reports that the Eagles wanted to trade for the Vikings’ Jonathan Greenard, but nothing has developed on that front, yet. This could be a position the Eagles target on the first two days, but it’s not like they have to go out and get one in the first round.

Cornerback. Exit: Adoree Jackson. Enter: Riq Woolen and Jonathan Jones.

The Eagles doubled up here, and that was smart. There are good corners in the draft, but the days of projecting them to spend a first-round pick on one, or even a Day 2 pick, are obsolete.

Tight end. Exit: Kylen Granson. Enter: Johnny Mundt.

The Eagles ran it back by doing the most unexpected, re-signing Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra. These are good short-term solutions, with all three on one-year deals, meaning the Eagles don’t have to reach by trading up for Kenyon Sadiq or even staying put for Sadiq if he is there at No. 23. Instead, they can find one on Day 2 with three picks on April 24.

Safety. This is the biggest hole Roseman still needs to fill in free agency, with the departure of starter Reed Blankenship. The GM did restructure Michael Carter’s contract, and he could be used in that spot. Cooper DeJean also got some work at safety during last summer’s training camp. Neither option is ideal, but there doesn’t seem to be much left available at this position, though Marcus Epps could still be on Roseman’s radar.

The Eagles might surprise everyone and find a way to land one of the top two safeties in the draft – Caleb Downs or Dillon Thieneman, with trades up, though they’ve never drafted a safety in the first round.

Linebacker and running back: The Eagles lost Nakobe Dean and AJ Dillon in free agency, but both position groups are built to absorb those losses. That doesn’t mean investing a Day 3 pick is out of the question.