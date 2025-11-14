Ex-GM Offers Take on AJ Brown, Eagles Situation
It's been no secret that there has been a disconnect between the Philadelphia Eagles and AJ Brown this season so far.
There have been glimpses of what he can be. Brown has three games this season with 80 or more yards this season. Two of those three came just before he injured his hamstring and missed the Week 8 New York Giants game, including his best game of the season with 121 yards vs. the Minnesota Vikings. But, he also has four games with 27 or fewer yards on the season. He had under 10 receiving yards in two of those four games, including eight yards against the Green Bay Packers.
Clearly, something is off in general with the offense and he has been outspoken about that fact, including this week. Brown's comments have led to plenty of opinions from within the team, and outside of it.
For example, former Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock joined 94WIP Sports Radio and weighed in on the situation in Philadelphia.
The Eagles have had another long week of noise
"They're never going to be a top five, or top six passing team in this league or probably not a top 10," Mayock said. "Even with two top-level wideouts. That's probably not who they want to be, right? As long as they're winning football games they're going to live with A.J. Brown right now. I can't speak for the offseason, I don't know any of that but right now they're gonna live with it.
"As far as playing things close to the vest, they are. At a certain point, you're going to turn the ball over three or four times some game and need to score points...Somebody is going to stop Saquon, and then what? Are they going to be able to handle it? And they did. Every time we kind of say Jalen Hurts is not a top-level quarterback in this town, he shows that he is."
This is interesting because it's a former general manager who has dealt with the inner nuances of building a team before talking about the situation that has been ongoing. Brown has gotten a lot of headlines, but the Eagles have kept winning games.
Winning heals all issues. If Philadelphia goes on to win its second straight Super Bowl title, all of this noise will be forgotten. If the Eagles start to lose, then the drama will likely have more of an impact. The Eagles' offense needs to get better, but they are still in first place.
