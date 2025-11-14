Saquon Barkley’s Response To AJ Brown Says Plenty About Eagles
It has been another headline-filled week for the Philadelphia Eagles.
If you have been following along throughout the week, you likely heard some of AJ Brown's comments about the offense and then the fallout afterward. To sum up, Brown made comments about the offense struggling while on a livestream and then doubled down earlier in the week.
There's been a lot said about Brown throughout the week, but people who have been in the building this season -- or in recent years -- threw some cold water on it. Jason Kelce weighed in and said the media is making it a bigger deal than it is.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was asked about Brown's comments on the offense and said he isn't wrong while breaking down the continous need to improve in the NFL.
The Eagles don't sound concerned
"I think that's a conversation no matter if we score 10 points, or if we score 40," Barkley said of the offense in reference to Brown's points. "That's just the nature of this business. You have to have the sense of urgency and the mindset to put what you did the week before in the past and move on and try to improve no matter.
"You're never going to play a perfect game and we know that the way we played on Monday, more times than not if we play that game against a lot of teams, we're going to lose. That's why you have to have complementary football and the defense came out and played big for us. We know we've got to improve and that's the mindset. Whether it's we score 10 or we score 40, AJ's not saying anything wrong. We're always looking for room to improve."
On top of this, Barkley also shut down the idea of Brown's comments having an impact on the locker room.
"In reality, in our locker room, that has no factor at all," Barkley said. "... It's a lot of noise, in my opinion. We're focused on Detroit. And we know we're going to get the best from A.J. as a player and a leader."
There you have it. The comments from Brown will likely continue to be discussed at length. But, for the people in the room itself, it doesn't sound like a big deal.