AJ Brown, Micah Parsons, Jalen Carter Highlight Wild Eagles Super Bowl Week

It was a wild week for the Philadelphia Eagles despite the fact that they aren't preparing to play in the Super Bowl.

AJ Brown dominated the airwaves as trade rumors have swirled around the playmaker. While this is the case, he fortunately made it sound like he wants to stay while speaking to Micah Parsons on"The Edge with Micah Parsons."

"When I got to Philly, Philly welcomed me with open arms," Brown said. "That's home, man. I love them. I love the support, the love, the accountability, I love everything else that they do. Philly is Philly. You have to be there to understand. ...

"As an offense, we just come back and just really watch the tape and just like I said, rediscover ourselves and go to work each and every day," Brown said. "Being accountable and take it one day at a time. We have great leaders in our locker room. I'm fortunate to be a part of that, especially on offense. We do have a lot of talent, but talent gets us nowhere. It's all about being detailed and disciplined. ... I'm always excited. Sometimes change is not a bad thing. I have the utmost respect for [Kevin Patullo]. To me, he did a tremendous job and he has a great heart but I'm excited for the season. I am excited for what's to come, for sure."

That's not all, though. On the same podcast, Parsons opened up about the Eagles' pursuit of him on the trade block.

"So, to be honest with you bro, it was very close," Parsons said. "It was very close. Eagles before the Jaelan Phillips, before all of them, it was me. And I was really about to come. But there was one person I had to play with and if he was gone, I didn't want to be there and that was Jalen Carter. They wanted a D-tackle. And they wanted to trade me plus some picks. I don't really care about the picks, but I'm going to play next to JC, you feel me? Yeah. Sorry Cowboys fans, it really almost happened. I feel like the trajectory would've changed."

Unsurprisingly, the response to Parsons' comments has been about how close he says he was to coming to town. But another detail that is intriguing is that he brought up Jalen Carter. The Dallas Cowboys landed Kenny Clark and two first-round picks for Parsons. Was that Parsons insinuating that the Cowboys wanted Carter? If so, it's not a surprise a deal didn't get done. Not even just because of the obvious nature of two rivals in trade talks. But, Carter shouldn't be anywhere near trade talks. To be fair, Parsons shouldn't have either.

At the end of the day, it would've been nice to land Parsons, but not at the cost of Carter. So, it seems like everything worked out how it should have.

