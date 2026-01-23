Falcons Want To Interview Eagles Exec Joe Douglas

PHILADELPHIA - The Atlanta Falcons have requested to interview Eagles senior personnel director Joe Douglas for their vacant general manager position, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.

The Falcons have requested permission to interview former Jets GM Joe Douglas for their vacant general manager position, sources tell @NFLonCBS. Douglas has been a senior personnel director with the Eagles since re-joining the organization last year. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 22, 2026

Douglas, once the Eagles' vice president of player personnel, returned to the organization this past season as an advisor to general manager Howie Roseman after a lengthy stint as the GM with the New York Jets (2019-2024) before being fired in November of 2024.

Ironically, Douglas' one-time, right-hand man in the Philadelphia personnel department, Andy Weidl, was interviewed by the Falcons for the job on Thursday.

We have completed an interview with Andy Weidl for our general manager opening https://t.co/5ft1bMQt90 pic.twitter.com/okb7PUXvGE — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 22, 2026

When Douglas left for the Jets after four years with the Eagles, Weidl was promoted to VP of player personnel in Philadelphia until getting the assistant GM job in Pittsburgh, his hometown, in May of 2022.

Another Shot?

Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas speaks at a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Douglas, 49, began his scouting career under legendary player and GM Ozzie Newsome in Baltimore, where he spent 15 years.

Over the past number of years, Roseman has surrounded himself with senior personnel advisors who have significant experience at the NFL. Matt Russell, a former personnel exec in Denver, and ex-Jacksonville GM Dave Caldwell were joined by Douglas at that level this past season.

However, Caldwell left early to become the GM of the University of Florida football program, Roseman's alma mater, on Dec. 1 of last year. Russell remains on staff.

Douglas was often seen at practice this season helping offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland and his assistant, Greg Austin, with the offensive line.

The Falcons recently hired Philadelphia-area native Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach.

Earlier this offseason, the Miami Dolphins interviewed Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby for their GM job but went in a different direction by hiring Jon-Eric Sullivan, a former Packers executive who promptly hired ex-Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to be the Dolphins' new head coach.

