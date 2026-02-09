Five Post Super Bowl Thoughts On Eagles, Including Their New Hire

The Eagles are no longer the defending Super Bowl champions, a title that is now bestowed upon the Seattle Seahawks after their dominant win over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Super Bowl LX. Here are five thoughts as one season ends and another begins:

BIG SHOES: The hire is still fresh, so nobody can say for sure exactly what the shoe size is for Chris Kuper, who was tapped to be the Eagles’ offensive line coach on Monday. Suffice it to say, they better be huge because he is stepping into some big ones left behind from the departure of Jeff Stoutland.

It will look and feel strange at first, watching someone else working with an offensive line that had been the property of Stoutland for the last 13 years, but, hey Stoutland wasn’t to coach forever, was he?

So far, the Eagles have hired four offensive coaches from outside the building. Three have played in the NFL: offensive coordinator Sean Mannion was a backup quarterback for six seasons, run game coordinator and tight ends coach Ryan Mahaffey spent one year as a fullback, and now Kuper, who started 79 games at guard for the Denver Broncos and was once their highest-paid player. The only assistant without NFL-playing experience is new passing game coordinator Josh Grizzard.

NO SURPRISE: Kuper could have a new toy or two to play with on the offensive line, with more mock drafts expected to have the Eagles taking an offensive lineman in the first round and maybe another one later on, probably on Day 3.

Pro Football Sports Network has the Eagles taking Caleb Lomu at No. 23 overall, the 6-6, 304-pound offensive tackle from Utah.

“Now that the Eagles have lost Jeff Stoutland, they need to invest in low-risk, high-quality OL talent at the outset to offset developmental uncertainty,” wrote PFSN. “Lomu helps with that.”

Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor is another popular player being mocked to the Eagles at No. 23.

Defense Delivers NFC Last Two Super Bowl Titles

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Jalen Carter (98) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS: The Eagles’ Super Bowl was won by the defense and Jalen Hurts’ MVP performance a season ago. The Seahawks rode their defense to the title, with some strong play from their quarterback, Sam Darnold.

Darnold and Seattle became the first team to win a Super Bowl without committing a single turnover in its three playoff games, counting the big game. The Eagles nearly did it last year on their run, and they played one more game than the Seahawks, but Jalen Hurts threw a pick in the Super Bowl.

As for the defense, Seattle had six sacks and forced four turnovers from an overmatched Patriots offensive line and young quarterback, Drake Maye. In beating the Chiefs last year, the Eagles had six sacks and forced three turnovers, making Patrick Mahomes look like a rookie playing his first NFL game.

ONLY THREE: The Seahawks joined an elite list, one that includes the Eagles, with their win. They are two of just three NFC teams who have won two Super Bowls over the past 20 years. The other team is the Giants.

VEGAS BELIEF: BetMGM has given the Eagles the fifth-best odds to win next February’s Super Bowl at +1400, tying them with the Packers in that fifth spot. The Seahawks are the favorite at +800, followed by the Rams (+900) and the Ravens (+1200). The four teams behind the Eagles are the Lions, Chiefs, Chargers, and Patriots. Those odds will change as the offseason rolls along, and changes are made in free agency and the draft.

The Seahawks are about to find out how difficult it is to repeat as Super Bowl champions and will have a big hole to fill on their coaching staff with OC Klint Kubiak leaving to become the head coach of the Vegas Raiders.

