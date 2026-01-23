Former Eagles' D-Lineman Killed In Homeless Encampment
In this story:
Former Eagles defensive lineman Kevin Johnson died on Wednesday from head trauma and stab wounds at a homeless encampment, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.
TMZ was the first to report the news.
Police Investigation
Johnson's death has been ruled a homicide, and police are investigating. No charges have been filed.
Los Angeles police believe that Johnson was living at the encampment at the time of his death. He was 55.
Johnson was a Los Angeles native and played his college football at Texas Southern before being drafted in the fourth round by the New England Patriots in the 1993 NFL Draft.
Johnson has his greatest success with the Eagles, however, and also played for the Minnesota Vikings, and the then-Oakland Raiders, as well as the Orlando Predators of the Arena Football League.
Johnson was a part of an Arena Bowl Championship team with the Predators.
He finished his NFL career with 54 tackles, seven sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, which he returned 37 yards for a touchdown.
Johnson played for the Eagles in 1995 and 1996 with all seven of his career sacks coming during those two seasons, as did his fumble return TD.
