Former Eagles Player Sells Super Bowl LIX Ring For Over $100K

Super Bowl LIX was not even one year ago yet, but we have now seen a Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl ring get auctioned off. Darren Rovell of Cllct Media shared on X that the first Super Bowl LIX ring to go to the market was auctioned off by Heritage Auctions for the whopping price of $124,440. Rovell noted that the ring was sold by former Eagles practice squad offensive lineman Laekin Vakalahi.

"First Super Bowl LIX player ring to come to market sold last night at Heritage Auction for $124,440," Rovell wrote. "It was the ring of OT Laekin Vakalahi. He did not play a single down for the team."

The 22-year-old New Zealand native was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2024 on a three-year international development contract. He spent the 2024 season on the practice squad for Philadelphia, but was never able to get into a game for the team. After the Super Bowl wrapped up, Vakalahi signed a reserve/future contract with the Eagles for the 2025 campaign. Unfortunately for him, he was a part of the final roster cuts before the season began.

The Eagles Super Bowl LIX ring was up for grabs

Sep 27, 2025; Dublin, Ireland; The Super Bowl 59 ring to commemorate the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025 on display at the Dublin City Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Vakalahi isn't currently a member of any team, but did work out with the Green Bay Packers towards the end of October.

It's not uncommon to see championship rings get sold, but it being the first one from Super Bowl LIX not even a year later is what is somewhat surprising. The price tag of $124,440 is no small chunk of change as well.

Right now there are a few other championship rings on Heritage Auctions' website, but none from Super Bowl LIX. A few other rings on the website are Plaxico Burress' New York Giants Super Bowl XLII ring from 2007, a front office ring from the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win in 2021, and one from the then-Oakland Raiders' Super Bowl XI win back in 1976.

