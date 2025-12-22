Saquon Barkley Joins LeSean McCoy in Eagles’ Record Book

It has been somewhat of a down year for Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, but he continues to etch his name in the team's record books.

Barkley was explosive on Saturday against the Washington Commanders. He had 132 yards on the ground on 21 carries to go along with a touchdown. That brought his rushing total up to 1,072 yards on the season in 15 games. Even though the Eagles' rushing attack hasn't clicked like last season, this is Barkley's fifth season with 1,000 yards or more in his career so far in eight seasons.

The 28-year-old is in his second season as a member of the Eagles and has topped 1,000 yards in both of them. He actually became the first running back to reach the threshold in back-to-back years since LeSean McCoy did the same back in 2013 and 2014. McCoy also reached the milestone in 2010 and 2011. Before Barkley came into the fold, D'Andre Swift had over 1,000 yards in 2023. The year before, Miles Sanders had over 1,000 yards in 2022. But Barkley is the first individual to reach the feat in back-to-back years since McCoy.

The Eagles star is shining

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) walks off the field after the first half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

McCoy logged 2,926 yards across the 2013 and 2014 seasons. Barkley has 3,077 rushing yards across the last two seasons with two games to go.

We're witnessing the best stretch by a running back in team history right now. Even in a somewhat down year, Barkley still has the ninth-most rushing yards of any player in the NFL this season.

Last season, the Eagles were able to bench their starters in Week 18 because they had everything locked up that they needed to have for the playoffs. This season, things are a little more up in the air so it's unclear where the team will be when the regular season wraps. Maybe that means we'll see Barkley have a shot at playing two more regular season contests, but that likely hinges on Week 17 against the Buffalo Bills.

