Growth Of Eagles Rookie Evident Since Season Opener
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles safety Drew Mukuba recently to the files to find his very first game as a pro, which came against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4, the same Cowboys he and the Eagles will see on Sunday in Dallas.
“Oh my God to be honest with you, I wouldn’t say it was bad, but you can tell that was my first game in the NFL for sure,” he said. “A lot of just silly – I wouldn’t say silly - but as far as recognition and awareness I feel I was just out there playing my first game. It’s different now. I’ve learned a lot, I’ve seen a lot and have to keep learning.”
Back when Drew Mukuba didn’t know any better, he rooted for the Cowboys. They were basically in his backyard growing up in Austin, Texas, and attending Lyndon B. Johnson High School after immigrating from Harare, Zimbabwe, with his family when he was 9.
Mukuba checked his fandom at the front door in that game to open the season – a 24-20 win for the Eagles. He finished with four tackles on 84 percent of the defensive snaps after a truncated training camp during which he battled a hamstring injury.
A 100 Percent Snaps Player
He has rarely come off the field since, playing 100 percent of the snaps in five of the Eagles’ eight games since. Mukuba has improved game after game to the point where defensive coordinator Vic Fangio threw him some flowers earlier in the week.
“Early in the year, he had some bad plays that led to big plays for the opponent, and we haven't had that lately,” said the DC. “…It’s game 11 coming up, he’s not a rookie anymore.”
Most rookies have that one moment that lets them know they belong in the NFL. For Mukuba, it was his goal-line interception in Week 2, with one of the league’s GOATs, Patrick Mahomes, trying to get the ball to another league GOAT, tight end Travis Kelce. Mukuba read it and made the first interception of his career.
“That game right there kind of let me know I can play in this league and I belong in this league,” he said. “Second game in the NFL and I had to go against Travis Kelce, so being able to hold my ground and being able to do what I’m supposed to do kind get that into my head and told myself I knew I could play in this league for a while and I can play at a high level as well.”
That feeling was solidified when he had a nice bounce back from an Oct. 9 game against the New York Giants – a 34-17 loss. It was a poor performance highlighted by the safety’s missed tackle in the open field on a short throw to a New York receiver that turned into an easy 35-yard touchdown. In the following game, against the Vikings 10 days later, Mukuba notched the second interception of his career.
“That (Giants game) was probably the worst game I played since I’ve been here, so just having the mentality to bounce back from that,” he said. “After that game I was, mentally, right where I needed to be as far as moving and putting that game behind me. That’s when I really realized it’s time for me to get comfortable, and if I do that, things like that can’t faze me or can’t knock me off my rhythm.”
Mukuba gave a lot of credit for his development to fellow safety Reed Blankenship, who could be playing his final season in Philly with a contract that will expire at the end of the season.
“It’s the little things that people don’t see on the field, the small communications that can stop a big play from happening, just saying one word and Reed’s been a guy who’s been back there communicating, kind of getting me on the same page as everybody,” he said.
“If there’s anything I need or any question I have to ask, and I’ve said it before, Reed has been the guy, and he’s continued to help me grow, and I can see growth in myself, and he can even see growth in me. He told me that the other day. I give a lot of credit to him for my growth this year, and I’m gonna keep growing, and he’ll be there if I need anything.”
More NFL: Jalen Hurts Not Running From Reports Critical Of His Role In The Eagles' Offense