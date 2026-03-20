Hollywood's Next Blockbuster: Chasing The Ring With The Eagles

PHILADELPHIA - For Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, the stars were never in Southern California, they always resided in South Philadelphia.

In town to sign his one-year deal that could earn the speedy receiver up to $6.5 million, Brown said he grew up an Eagles fan, hooked in the Andy Reid era by Donovan McNabb, Brian Westbrook, and Terrell Owens when he began to love the game in "Hollywood," not Tinseltown but the South Florida version.

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When Brown arrived in Kansas City as a player in 2024 he called it "surreal" to have Todd Pinkston on the Chiefs coaching staff, the former Eagles' receiver who now coaches the running backs for Reid with the Chiefs.

In college at Oklahoma, Brown just missed playing with current Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who arrived in Norman in 2019, the year Brown was selected No. 25 overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL draft. Brown did get to spend some time with Hurts when he got to Oklahoma, however, and has kept a keen eye on Philadelphia's Super Bowl-winning signal caller.

Playing With Another Super Bowl MVP

Eagles WR Hollywood Brown speaks with reports on March 19, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

“Man, I’ve been watching Jalen play for a while,” Brown said earlier this week. “Even previous teammates, everyone talked highly about him. And for me, watching the film on him, seeing how he’s able to make stuff happen, how composed he is, his deep ball, and just how he’s able to lead, was all attractive to me.

“And for me, he’s a Super Bowl MVP, so I feel like he stacks up as a top quarterback in this league. And I’m fortunate enough to be here with him and the rest of the team. Excited to come in and help.”

Brown has had the luxury of being with several playmaking quarterbacks during his NFL career, having caught passes from MVPs Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, along with the the dynamic Kyler Murray, who was also Brown's QB with the Sooners.

Brown is excited about what the Eagles' offense could look be and how me might fit in his eighth professional season.

“I could be a weapon," Brown said. “I could come in and help out and be another asset to the team that defenses got to look out for.”

For the moment, Brown is pegged as the WR3 to replace Jahan Dotson, who signed with Atlanta in free agency. However, uncertainty still surrounds the future of A.J Brown, a player many in the league believe will no longer be in Philadelphia by Week 1.

Hollywood Brown's contract is more substantive that the Eagles have budgeted for the WR3 in the recent past, indicating a two-pronged approach, upgrading at WR3 if A.J. does return and insurance in case the All-Pro doesn't.

Either way Hollywood has expressed a desire to play with both A.J. and DeVonta Smith.

"I watch a lot of wide receiver football,” the newer Brown said. “I watch a lot across the league. Watched a lot of A.J., a lot of DeVonta, and excited to work with these guys and learn stuff from them. Hopefully they can learn some stuff from me and chase this ring.”