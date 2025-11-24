Eagles Should Sign 4-Time All-Pro After Cowboys Disaster
The Philadelphia Eagles had their toughest night of the season so far on Sunday.
Philadelphia had an explosive start to its Week 12 clash with the Dallas Cowboys and went up 21-0 just a few minutes into the second quarter. But, the Cowboys chipped away from there and eventually walked it off with a game-winning field goal as time expired by Brandon Aubrey. With the Eagles losing and the Los Angeles Rams winning, now Philadelphia is the No. 2 seed in the NFC with Los Angeles at No. 1.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
To make matters worse, the Eagles' secondary took a hit on Sunday. Rookie safety Andrew Mukuba was seen in a walking boot and with crutches after the game and wasn't able to put weight on his right leg, per ESPN's Tim McManus.
That's not all, though. Fellow safety Reed Blankenship exited with a thigh injury and didn't return.
If Mukuba and Blankenship miss time, that would leave the Eagles thin at safety outside of Sydney Brown. Cooper DeJean could also see time at safety, especially with Michael Carter II on the roster. But, also, there is still a player available in free agency right now with a connection to Vic Fangio who specifically spoke about wanting to join the franchise: four-time All-Pro Justin Simmons.
Simmons openly spoke about having an interest in reuniting with Fangio -- who he played under with the Denver Broncos -- and said signing with the Eagles would be "high on the list" for him.
"There’s a lot of good things about Philly," Simmons said back in March on the "Talkin’ Ball" podcast." "Their offense is clearly one of the most talented in the league, that offensive line is unbelievable. But what the defense did this past season to go win that Super Bowl is crazy. You can tell the leadership there, top down, is by far one of the best in the league. To have an opportunity to go play in Philly, especially reuniting with Vic and (Christian Parker), is high on the list."
Somehow, he's still available in free agency, despite starting 16 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season. There was a time when Simmons was arguably the best safety in the NFL. From 2019 through 2023, he was named an All-Pro four times and a Pro Bowler twice.
Now, the Eagles need some depth and should give him a call as soon as possible. Philadelphia has a short week with a matchup against the Chicago Bears coming up on Black Friday, just four days from now.
If Mukuba or Blankenship need to miss any time, Simmons should be brought in immediately.
More NFL: Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown's Massive Statement In Eagles-Cowboys