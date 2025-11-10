How Eagles-Packers Could Shake Up NFC Playoff Picture
The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night and the matchup will have a long-term impact on the team for the rest of the season.
It's Week 10, so we're now in the second half of the season. It's crazy how fast the season has gone to this point, right? It feels like just yesterday the Eagles were preparing to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and now here we are with the Eagles just hours away from their Week 10 showdown.
The Eagles enter the contest with a 6-2 record and in first place in the NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys are in second place in the division at 3-5-1. The Packers are in first place in the NFC North at 5-2-1. The Eagles were the No. 1 seed in the NFC before Sunday's action, but now are No. 2 after the Seattle Seahawks improved to 7-2 on the season. If the Eagles win on Monday night, they will move back into the top spot.
Monday is a big night for the Eagles
The Packers are the No. 3 seed right now in the NFC after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost on Sunday against the New England Patriots. If the Packers beat the Eagles on Monday, they will move to the No. 2 seed because they would be 6-2-1, while the Eagles would be 6-3.
At this point, each week will be important for playoff positioning. Philadelphia is seemingly set. It has the insider track to the top spot in the NFC East and therefore a top-four seed. But, obviously, the team will want to be as high as possible. Only the No. 1 seed in each conference gets a bye week in the playoffs.
Either the Eagles or the Packers could realistically have a shot at the No. 1 seed. Winning or losing on Monday won't fully determine anything, but it will give the winner a better shot. These are two teams that realistically could also face off in the playoffs, so Monday's matchup will be a good chance for both to take a look at one another. It's the biggest matchup of the season to this point.
More NFL: Eagles Getting Closer To Full-Strength For Packers Game