Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown's Massive Statement In Eagles-Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles had another long, drama-filled week leading into the Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
The drama of the week centered around star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Anonymous reports popped up pointing towards potential frustrations bubbling up in the locker room against the quarterback. This came after weeks of noise around AJ Brown. His role in the offense and comments about the team have been under a microscope.
There's been so much noise out there, but that's mainly in the media. This duo showed what they can do immediately when they took the field on Sunday. In the first quarter of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys on the road, Brown was targeted six times by Hurts and hauled in five passes for 67 yards and a much-needed touchdown.
What a start for the Eagles
No matter what the drama of the week is, Philadelphia is at its best when Brown and Hurts are both operating at a high level. Brown is a top-five receiver in the game. When he's going, that opens up the passing game even more for DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. When the passing game is really going, it makes the running game significantly easier for Saquon Barkley and Hurts.
Brown almost had a second touchdown as well, but wasn't able to get his second foot down at the goal line.
If you're an Eagles fan, you likely couldn't have asked for much more on Sunday afternoon to kick off the matchup. Philadelphia got off to a fast 14-0 lead over the Cowboys behind a red-hot start from both Hurts and Brown. This is what the Eagles' offense needed and is a perfect message after a long week.
To put it into perspective how good the first quarter was, Philadelphia scored 14 points. Over the previous two games. The Eagles combined to score 26 points and didn't score over 16 in either. All in all, the first quarter on Sunday was a big message from the offense.
