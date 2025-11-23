Eagles Unveil Inactives For NFC East Cowboys Showdown
The Philadelphia Eagles are under an hour away from kick-off against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Eagles hit the road and will face the NFC East rivals at AT&T Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. Leading up to the Cowboys game, the starter for fans to watch out for was center Cam Jurgens. He dealt with a concussion throughout the week, but on Saturday it was revealed that he didn't have an injury designation for the Cowboys game. On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles released their inactives and unsurprisingly, Jurgens wasn't present on the list.
The Eagles announce their inactives for the Cowboys game
None of the Eagles' five inactives comes as a surprise. With the announcement, the biggest takeaway is that Jurgens is ready to roll and also DeVonta Smith is alright after traveling separately from the team.
Johnson is dealing with a Lisfranc injury, but fortunately is expected to return this season. On Saturday, reports surfaced that Johnson will not need surgery and will not need a stint on the injured reserve.
Sam Howell has been the No. 3 quarterback for the vast majority of the season. AJ Dillon was the No. 2 running back earlier in the season, but hasn't played in a game since Oct. 9th. Mac McWilliams and Ty Robinson have spent most of the season inactive as well. McWilliams has played in four games and Robinson has gotten into six games.
Philadelphia enters the tilt sporting an 8-2 record in first place in the NFC East. Despite all of the drama going on with the franchise, Philadelphia has won four straight games heading into the matchup.
Dallas is in second place in the NFC East at 4-5-1. Dallas took down the Las Vegas Raiders last week.
Any time the Eagles and Cowboys get together, it's a good matchup. Philadelphia took down the Cowboys in Week 1, 24-20. The Eagles swept the season series last year against the Cowboys, including a 41-7 blowout.
