Resilient Jalen Hurts Answers The Bell For The Eagles

PHILADELPHIA - Less than a week after a five-turnover performance, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reverted to form against the struggling Las Vegas Raiders with a three touchdown, 154.9 passer-rating performance despite gusty winds in a 31-0 whitewash of the biggest immorality Sin City can brag about.

The 2-12 Raiders lived up to their reputation, losing their eighth consecutive game while generating 75 total yards of offense over 42 totally offebsive plays in 60 minutes of football.

Hurts was exactly chucking the ball all over the frozen turf at Lincoln Financial Field but he was extremely efficient while completing 12 of 15 passes for 175 yards and the three scores, two to Dallas Goedert and one to A.J. Brown. A potential fourth TD was also sropped by Goedert.

For those who know Hurts it was a "Is that what you wanted to see" kind of performance, ironically against Pittsburgh in Week 15 last season but this time an understated said "No. No," if the QB felt any similarities.

“It was just good to come out here and find a way to win the game," Hurts said.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni went a little further.

Resiliency

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) on the filed after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"He's resilient," Sirianni said. "Always has been resilient and thought he was really good running the offense, being in command out there, just making good decisions with the football, good runs. He had a good game."

The good game entered early for Hurts in the fourth quarter after a 27-yard touchdown strike to Brown, moments after Hurts tweaked his ankle a running play at the end of the third quarter. It might have been a "No Mas" call with a 31-0 advantage at that point or a nod to another short week, understanding Washington is up next in six days.

“Just shook it off and came back and responded the next play," Hurts said.

Sirianni was just happy to see confidence and joy return to his QB1 with the stretch run ahead.

"You control your own confidence, you control your own joy when there's a lot of noise out there, you control all that," said Sirianni how Hurts was able to focus and flush one poor performance.

The on-field leader is the epicenter of that and how Hurts handles any criticism or outside noise can l reverberate to the rest of the team.

"What I saw from the entire team for the last couple weeks, regardless of the circumstances, [is that] we’ve been committed to playing Eagles football and doing the things we need to do to play Eagles football," Sirianni said. "That's tough, detailed, together, and that happens during the week.

"If we rode the wave of the outside noise, then you're not able to do that. I just thought we did a great job the last couple of weeks of zoning in on what we needed to do and going to work every single day and not letting outside circumstances dictate anything about how we feel."

MORE NFL: Raiders-Eagles Stock Market: Eagles 'Get Right' Against Listless Las Vegas