Jalyx Hunt Makes Eagles History In Second Season

There's a lot to like about this Philadelphia Eagles defense with the playoffs about to kick off.

Much has been said throughout the season about the play of guys like Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, Jalen Carter, Jihaad Campbell, and Jordan Davis. But another guy who has gone under the radar, but has had a massive impact for the team, has been second-year linebacker Jalyx Hunt.

He played in all 17 games for the Eagles, including nine starts, and he did a bit of everything. Hunt finished the regular season with three interceptions including a pick-six, three passes defended, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 6 1/2 sacks, and 24 quarterback hits. That's some insane production, especially when you take into account that he's just 24 years old and in his second season in the NFL.

The Eagles linebacker had a big year

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) celebrates an interception during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia pointed out that Hunt actually became the first Eagle to lead the team in interceptions and sacks in a given year.

"Jalyx Hunt’s ball skills are tremendous, and you wouldn’t expect anything else from a defensive end who played safety at Cornell, his first college stop," Frank wrote. "With his third interception on Sunday, Hunt became only the 11th defensive lineman in NFL history with three INTs in a season and the first Eagles defensive lineman with three since nose tackle Charlie Johnson in the 1980 Super Bowl season, when he made 1st-team all-pro. Hunt’s three INTs gives him as many as every Eagles cornerback combined (Cooper DeJean two, Adoree Jackson one).

"And he’s only the fourth defensive lineman with three INTs and six sacks in a season, joining Hall of Famer and former Eagle Richard Dent in 1990 (12 sacks, three INTs), the Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson in 2022 (9 ½, 3) and the Colts’ Laiatu Latu this year (8 ½, 3). He’s also the first Eagle ever to lead the team in both sacks and interceptions in the same season. And he also had his first career fumble recovery Sunday, which led to the Eagles’ 3rd-quarter touchdown. Terrific year for the 2nd-year player."

That just goes to show how talented Hunt is and the defense as a whole. Hunt has gone under the radar all season, but he has played at an elite level. It's going to be hard for any team to move the ball against this defense in the playoffs.

