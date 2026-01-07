Lane Johnson, Several Others Return To Eagles Practice With 49ers Looming

PHILADELPHIA – The will-he or won’t-he game is nearing its end, and the answer took a giant step toward being that he will. That would be Lane Johnson, who was at practice on Wednesday, which is a good sign for the right tackle’s availability when the Eagles open the wildcard round of the playoffs on Sunday against the visiting San Francisco 49ers.

Johnson strapping on his helmet for the first time since suffering a foot injury on Nov. 16 wasn’t the only bit of good news on the injury front for the Eagles.

Also at practice were, tight end Dallas Goedert, linebacker Nakobe Dean, defensive end Jaelan Phillips, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, and safety Marcus Epps. The only players not at practice were backup tight end Grant Calcaterra and reserve offensive lineman Brett Toth.

Johnson was the headliner of the group, however, after missing the final seven games of the regular season. He left injured after 14 snaps against the Detroit Lions nearly two months ago. The Eagles lost their next three games before rebounding with three straight wins to capture their second straight NFC East title with Fred Johnson filling in for Johnson.

There were so many conflicting reports about Johnson returning to practice after suffering a foot injury on Nov. 16.

NFL Media said a couple of weeks ago that Johnson would practice that particular week and he didn’t. On Tuesday night, NFL analyst Brian Baldinger said on a radio show that Johnson wouldn’t practice this week. Baldinger reversed course on Wednesday, hours before practice and said Johnson would return to the practice field.

Jaelan Phillips' Presence Will Help Eagles' Defense

Eagles defensive end Jaelan Phillips was at practice to prepare for the playoff visit by the San Francisco 49ers. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on S

Even though the 49ers don’t have much of a pass rush – they have just 20 sacks this season – Johnson’s return is a welcome sight.

“He’s one of the best that's ever done it,” said head coach Nick Sirianni before practice. “I think I kind of get too much into scheme with that. But yeah, he allows you to do some different things. But again, Fred’s done a nice job when he's came in and played for him. We've won a lot of games with Fred in the lineup.

“But yeah, Lane is just a difference-maker and it can affect everything. There's a reason he's going to be in the Eagles Hall of Fame, the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's one of the best ever to do at that position, and he shows that year in out. I've been with him for five years and it feels like he just keeps getting better and better.”

Dean missed the last two games after suffering a hamstring tweak that wasn’t believed to be serious, but the Eagles took precaution with the injury and sat him.

Carter said he felt some pain in his hip during the Eagles’ win over the Bills, so he didn’t play in the regular-season finale against the Commanders, though he said if that were a playoff game, he would have suited up.

Epps' presence is an induicator he has made it through concussion protocol while Phillips' bothersome ankle injury won't prevent him from playing. Same with Goedert's knee issue.

More NFL: 49ers' Mr. Irrelevant Will Challenge Eagles' Defense