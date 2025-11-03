Nakobe Dean Is A Star On — And Off — Field Eagles Fans Can Be Proud Of
The Philadelphia Eagles didn't take the field for a game this weekend, but that doesn't mean there wasn't a win.
On Oct. 31st, the National Football League Players Association announced the Week 9 NFLPA Community MVP, and Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean was named as the recipient after he and hisKind Hearts 4 Lyfe Foundation helped provide over 100 students with free dental services at Julia de Burgos Elementary School in Philadelphia. That's not all, though. Dean and the foundation also donated winter clothes, meals, and haircuts at KIPP Philadelphia Preparatory Academy.
Dean and the foundation were recognized by the league for the work that they have done over the last few weeks, but this is nothing new for the 24-year-old.
"Kind Hearts 4 Lyfe is a foundation that me and my team started, mainly my mother," Dean said in an interview. "We've done a lot of philanthropy work ever since I was able to in college. Of course, my mother had me doing it a lot growing up but I didn't have my name on anything until I got out to college and then when I got to Philly, it just kind of kept on taking off.
"We've continued to work, but we hadn't had a foundation behind it. But, we were finally able to put all of the things we do in the community behind that foundation (Kind Hearts 4 Lyfe). That's how it started and we've continued to give back to the community. Our motto is "Reaching for the hand, but touching the heart."
The Eagles are fortunate to have Nakobe Dean with the franchise
Philanthropy has always been a key pillar for Dean. This recognition from the NFLPA is the latest example, but it isn't the first time his work in the community has been noticed. For example, Dean was the recipient of the prestigious Franklin D. Watkins Award back in 2019.
The NFL season is long, and there aren't many moments to breathe. There are 17 games, countless practices, potentially the playoffs, workouts, and the list goes on. But, Dean has continued his work off the field consistently and is making a real impact.
"For me, it's easy because I've been doing it my whole life," Dean said. "It's never just been about football for me."
And it's going to continue. Dean and the foundation had a busy month of October and have even more in store with the holiday season almost here.
"We have another one of those school tours in a couple of weeks," Dean said. "As far as Kind Hearts, we're planning to do a Turkey drive this year. Provide food to the community. It's probably going to be bigger this year...We're trying to work to make it a little bit bigger this year, that's for sure. We're probably going to try to do a toy drive around Christmas time and stuff like that...We're shooting for two food drives this month in November."
Dean recently returned to the field after working his way back from a brutal knee injury suffered in the playoffs last season against the Green Bay Packers. Now, he's fully back and firing on all cylinders on the field. But, he's not slowing down off the field in the community either.
"I'm just blessed to be able to be a blessing for others," Dean said. "When I do my events, no matter what, if I can just get through to one young person, that's enough. That's enough. If I can just get through to one because I hope that when they get older and they get the means and they go do everything they set out to do like I believe in them and tell them that they can do, that they give back, not only to the community that they grew up in, but everywhere that they can."
Dean got a lot of buzz this week for the award. But, this isn't new. This is who Dean is and has been. Philadelphia certainly is lucky to have him.
