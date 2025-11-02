Trey Hendrickson Report Is Great For Eagles Pursuit
The Philadelphia Eagles looking to bolster the pass rush and one player the team reportedly called about is Cincinnati Bengals superstar Trey Hendrickson.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the Eagles are among a group of teams who called about Hendrickson.
"Many teams, including the Rams, 49ers, Lions, Colts and Eagles, have called the Bengals on numerous players, including LB Logan Wilson, CB Cam Taylor-Britt and, of course, DE Trey Hendrickson," Russini said. "For now, some teams don’t believe Cincinnati has any real interest in moving its core pieces."
A deal like this has certainly seemed like a pipe dream. The Bengals have been in trade rumors for months, but they kept Hendrickson and altered his deal to make the 2025 season work and end his holdout throughout the summer. While this is the case, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer had an update on Sunday afternoon that should have Howie Roseman’s attention.
"They did say no originally," Glazer said of the Bengals' interest in trading Hendrickson. "And then the last couple of days a bunch of GMs said 'Hey, you've got to check this out because now they're saying yes to us.' Whether or not they can get what they're looking for, I don't know about that. It seemed like a hard no about a week or so ago, and now it's not."
Things are getting interesting before the trade deadline
The reports have been out there hinting that the Eagles are interested and even have called about him. If the Bengals' stance is softening now on dealing the superstar pass rusher away, then that completely changes everything. The Eagles don't have a ton of cap space. But, if they can somehow find a way to make a deal work and fit under the cap, Hendrickson is the type of player that can transform a defense.
The offense has all of the firepower it needs. The defense now is set at corner after adding Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter II. Hendrickson is the type of player that could transform this defense to having an issue with the pass rush, to being one of the best overall in football.
The Eagles have to keep an eye on this now after Glazer's report. It at least opens the door to the possibility.
