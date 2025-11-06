Navigating Kobe And Business As Usual: Eagles Follow Successful Bye-Week Formula
PHILADELPHIA - He’s not sworn to silence, but Eagles coach Nick Sirianni does practice his own brand of omerta with most subjects.
A devotion to competitive advantage is Sirianni’s reasoning for keeping things close to the vest.
Coming out of the bye week, Sirianni was asked about his process with extra time to prepare, something he’s very confident in and rightfully so.
The Eagles are 6-1 under Sirianni after conventional bye weeks, with the only loss coming in Super Bowl LVII. If you include season openers, which the staff also has extended time to prepare, that number increases to 11-1.
Last week was a little more layered because the Eagles got a head start on their self-scout with a mini-bye after a disturbing loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 9.
Philadelphia came out focused and determined, righting the ship before the actual bye week with an impressive win at Minnesota, followed by a resounding triumph in the rematch against the Giants.
The Eagles come out of this bye week at 6-2 and atop the NFC with a Monday night visit to 5-2-1 Green Bay on tap.
Sirianni, though, claimed it was business as usual.
“Our normal process of what we go through, there's always things that you add to it. We worked our days that we worked, we took some time off,” Sirianni explained before adding some information about an annual tradition.
“Little tradition, some of the coaches came to my house to do some more work on one of the days off,” he said. “I like doing that.
“I don't know if they do.”
While the coaches working at Sirianni’s South Jersey home, hadn’t been revealed before, it’s not new.
“Just our normal process. I'm obviously not going to get into everything that it is, but it adds and it continues throughout the time that we've been here and throughout their time in the NFL, but we like our process there,” said Sirianni. “We'll see what that looks like come Monday.”
When asked about what goes on with the coaches at the Sirianni household, the coach didn’t offer much other than his American Eskimo Kobe, taking a liking to offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.
Known as affectionate dogs who develop strong bonds, American Eskimo Dogs typically thrive on attention and social interaction and Kobe had K.P in his sights.
“Normal workday just at my house. I think my dog was right at [Offensive Coordinator] Kevin [Patullo]'s feet for a long time.”
“He must've pet him. It's kind of an annoying dog,” Sirianni joked. “If you pet him one time, he doesn't leave you alone. … I've learned not to pet him, but I think Kevin did and I think he was sitting at his feet pretty much the whole time begging him to be pet again.”