Eagles Legend Expected To Make Season-Debut Vs. Packers
The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night and Brandon Graham is expected to be ready to roll.
It’s not often you see a team legend come out of retirement during a season. But, that’s what Graham has done. The Eagles' pass rush was talked about as a weakness for the franchise for weeks and that only was amplified by Za'Darius Smith retiring -- which was surprising in its own right. Now, Graham is trending in the right direction and he talked about his excitement for the game.
In Week 8, Graham was listed on the Injury Report all week just because he was building up after retirement. He was a full participant all week, but didn't play in the game. This week, he wasn't on the Injury Report and he sounds like he's ready to go, as shared by Eagles team reporter Matt Ryan.
"I'm excited, man," Graham said. "No expectations, just going out there, just like it's been in practice," Graham said. "It's been [me] enjoying the time. And I'm just excited to see these boys, because they put some work in this weekend. Just bringing the energy, man...
The Eagles fan-favorite is expected to return to the field on Monday
"I was honestly shocked myself, just on like, 'Wow, OK. I can do this for real. Because this is my first time coming off the couch for real and coming right into it. It's great. (I) feel fresh. (I) feel like I've been training, getting ready for Training Camp, and now I'm going through my little Training Camp phase of the three weeks I've been going in practice and stuff, even during the Bye Week. Now I'm just excited to go out there and just play one game at a time."
Eagles fans have known and loved Graham for a long time. He's the team leader in games played for the franchise with 206. Now, he will get to kick off his 16th season in the NFL in style in what very well could end up being a playoff preview.
The Eagles' pass rush has quickly gone from a weakness to a strength. Graham is set to return, but that's not all. Nolan Smith is practicing and the team also acquired Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins. Talk about a big week for Philadelphia, huh?
