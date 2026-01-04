NFL Announces Punishment Decisions After Eagles-Bills

The Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills faced off in Week 17 action and two different members of the Eagles were hit with fines in the win.

The National Football League announced all of the fine decisions of the week on Saturday.

"The prior week’s summary will be posted here every Saturday at 4 p.m. ET throughout the NFL season," the league wrote. "The schedule of fines was jointly negotiated between the NFL and the NFLPA and is communicated to every NFL player prior to the season. Players are notified of violations and may appeal any ruling. Cases are heard by appeals officers and former NFL players, Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster or Jordy Nelson, who are jointly appointed and paid by the NFL/NFLPA. The decisions made are final and binding."

The Eagles duo picked up fines

Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Sydney Brown (21) in a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Both safety Sydney Brown and tight end Grant Calcaterra popped up on the list of weekly fines. Brown was fined $8,432 for unnecessary roughness for what was designated as "striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing."

Calcaterra was fined $6,353 for unsportsmanlike conduct for what was designated as taunting. Brown and Calcaterra were the only two players in the contest who picked up a fine.

In total, there were 25 fines from the Week 17 slate of games. This was the second straight week that there were at least two fines on the Eagles. The week before, Tyler Steen got two separate fines himself, one for unnecessary roughness and one for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Eagles have just one game left in the regular season on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Philadelphia will welcome the NFC East rival to Lincoln Financial Field to conclude the regular season. Entering the contest, the Eagles have picked up at least one fine in five straight weeks, Brown and Calcaterra the latest to have to pay up some cash to the league.

The last time the Eagles and Commanders got together was when Steen got his fines and the two teams fought. It could be chippy once again on Sunday.

