NFL Punishes Eagles Duo Before Wild Card Round

The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their playoff run on Sunday, but the National Football League announced their final fines of the regular season beforehand.

On Saturday, the NFL released fines from the Week 18 contests across the league and they were not great for the Eagles.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"The prior week’s summary will be posted here every Saturday at 4 p.m. ET throughout the NFL season," the league wrote. "The schedule of fines was jointly negotiated between the NFL and the NFLPA and is communicated to every NFL player prior to the season. Players are notified of violations and may appeal any ruling. Cases are heard by appeals officers and former NFL players, Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster or Jordy Nelson, who are jointly appointed and paid by the NFL/NFLPA. The decisions made are final and binding."

The Eagles duo were both hit with fines before the playoffs

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Sydney Brown (21) on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia was represented and actually landed the largest fine of the week. Sydney Brown and Darius Cooper were both fined. Cooper was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct with the designation being taunting. He was hit with a $4,694 fine.

Brown has a lot more coming out of his pockets. Brown was fined for unnecessary roughness for use of his helmet and was hit with a mammoth $46,371 fine. In comparison, the second-largest fine of the week was $23,186 to Jalen Thompson of the Arizona Cardinals and Donovan Wilson of the Dallas Cowboys. Not what you want to see.

This is the second straight week that Brown popped up on the league's weekly fine list. After Week 17, Brown was hit with an $8,432 fine for unnecessary roughness, designated as "striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing."

That's $54,803 across the last two weeks alone for Brown. Certainly not what you want to see. There are bigger things are hand for the Eagles right now, like their Wild Card Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. But, this is still not the greatest news for Brown and Cooper.

More NFL: Eagles Get Lane Johnson Update For Wild Card Round