Nick Sirianni’s Job With Eagles Reportedly Was In 'Peril'

The Philadelphia Eagles are a team that isn't afraid to make a big move.

Howie Roseman has shown that as the team's general manager while building a roster and the team also has shown this when it has come to the coaching staff. For example, like when the team moved on from Doug Pederson.

The Eagles already have made a big decision this offseason by moving on from offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. One guy who doesn't seem to be at risk at this time is head coach Nick Sirianni, but that wasn't always the case. In fact, Jeff McLane of the The Philadelphia Inquirer dropped some intriguing nuggets on "unCovering the Birds with Jeff McLane" and noted that he was in "peril" of losing his job with the franchise after starting 2-2 in 2024.

The Eagles made the right choice keeping Nick Sirianni

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on after an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"It's become increasingly clear and as I've since understood -- and we probably knew at the time -- Nick's future was in doubt," McLane said about the 2023 season. "(Jeffrey Lurie) was certainly considering moving on at that point. There's history here. Jeffrey has become increasingly impatient when it comes to his head coaches. In fact, when they got to 2-2 to start the (2024) season and there was that bye there, as I’ve since now understood and reported, Nick Sirianni’s job was in peril, and he had to make a lot of changes because Jeffrey was going to possibly fire him.”

In 2024, when the Eagles started off 2-2, the noise was loud. There was even a point when former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was speculated as a guy who could replace Sirianni. Rather than just the speculation from the time, this is an intriguing update from McLane showing how real the noise was at the time.

For the Eagles, they arguably made the right move by keeping Sirianni in town. Although things haven't been perfect at times and the 2025 season didn't end well, the Eagles were able to turn things around in 2024 and win Super Bowl LIX. With the right offensive coordinator in place, the Eagles could make another run in 2026. But if Sirianni's seat was hot in 2024, a tough start in 2026 could very well bring those rumors back.

