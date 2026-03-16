PHILADELPHIA — When you assemble a resume like Darius Slay, most observers will focus first on the on-field success.

And there was plenty of that: six Pro Bowls (three with the Philadelphia Eagles), two Super Bowl appearances, and a Lombardi Trophy over a brilliant 13-year career that Slay put the punctuation on Monday via Instagram.

Perhaps the height of Slay's career came in September of 2022, when the CB1 delivered one of the greatest performances in recent memory, frustrating Minnesota superstar Justin Jefferson with exceptionally sticky coverage.

In that game, Jefferson was limited to just one catch for seven yards when covered by Slay. Overall, the Eagles held the league's top receiver to six receptions for 48 yards on 12 targets. "Big Play Slay" recorded two interceptions and three pass breakups, allowing a 0.0 passer rating when targeted—yet he still lamented afterward that he could have had four picks.

It was the football equivalent of watching a top NBA scorer go off in the zone during a 50-point game.

However, that's still not the first thing that comes to my mind when I think of Slay.

Old Heads

Nov 11, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) rushes with the ball against Detroit Lions free safety Glover Quin (27) during the first half at Soldier Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

His impact on others laps anything he did between the lines.

When track star Devon Allen was attempting to add "Eagles wide receiver" to his own resume, he was juggling both worlds and set to compete in the Penn Relays shortly after joining the team. As a low-profile newcomer at the then-NovaCare Complex, Allen wasn't yet a household name in the locker room.

Still, Slay went out of his way to organize a group of teammates to attend the Relays and cheer on their new teammate.

Or there was the time then fledgling safety Marcus Epps was opening his sym in Southern California and Slay made sure to make a trip to work out to help his friends.

Slay's impact on the Eagles' young cornerbacks after arriving via trade in 2020 was equally profound. He mentored and uplifted players like Josh Jobe (now a starter in Seattle) and current standouts Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. He also took a significant interest in wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

His wife Jennifer's fames banana pudding was a staple in the locker room that nrought everyone together.

Slay has often credited the "old heads" he inherited with the Detroit Lions who guided him as a second-round pick out of Mississippi State in 2013—most notably Glover Quin and Rashean Mathis-- for his approach.

For Slay, the goal has always been to pay it forward just like Quin and Mathis did for him.

The NFL—and especially the Eagles—are richer for his leadership and generosity.