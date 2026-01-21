Bills GM Further Confirms Eagles-Darius Slay Rumors

The Philadelphia Eagles tried to reunite with cornerback Darius Slay this season, but unfortunately missed out.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Dec. 2 that the Pittsburgh Steelers and Slay "mutually agreed" to part ways. This led to a flurry of activity around Philadelphia in the immediate aftermath. At the time, the Eagles had questions with their No. 2 cornerback spot. Immediately, speculation popped up about why the Eagles should bring Slay back. Then, reports followed noting there was interest between the two sides. But, the Eagles didn't get him.

They tried. Philadelphia placed a waiver claim on Slay, but the Buffalo Bills had priority over the Eagles and claimed him as well. Slay ended up not reporting to Buffalo, which gave fans hope once again, only to be squashed. Buffalo had control over Slay, though, and didn't let him walk and ultimately Slay didn't return to the franchise.

The Eagles should go after Darius Slay again

On Wednesday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane opened up about Slay and the decision that cost the franchise defensive back Ja'Marcus Ingram, only to not get the former Eagles star.

"When we claimed Darius Slay we had no idea that he had the intent to only play for one team," Beane said while speaking to the media. "The way the rules work, I would’ve loved when I found that out, to push him back and say ‘Alright, we were not aware of that, give us Ja’Marcus back,’ so that we don’t lose both, but that’s not how the rules work."

It was clear back in December that there was interest on both sides and Beane acknowledging that he didn't know Slay had "intent to only play for one team" only furthers that. Now, Slay is a pending free agent. If he wants to run it back for one more season, now would be the time to do so. He'll have the opportunity to sign anywhere if he decides to play another season and there clearly was real interest on both sides.

The Eagles have questions at the No. 2 cornerback spot again this offseason, especially with Adoree' Jackson heading to free agency. If Slay wants to play again, he should be the guy.

