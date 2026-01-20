Packers Sign Former Eagles' Developmental QB Kyle McCord

PHILADELPHIA - To some surprise, the Eagles didn’t bring back developmental quarterback Kyle McCord on a futures deal after the 2025 sixth-round pick spent his rookie season on the practice squad.

On Tuesday, the South Jersey native and St. Joe’s Prep product found a new home to continue his NFL journey, agreeing to a futures deal with the Green Bay Packers.

A Better Situation?

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur pumps his fist as he runs off the field after defeating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCord, who will turn 24 in September, was a college star at both Ohio State and Syracuse before the Eagles selected him at No. 181 overall in last April’s draft.

McCord spent the spring and summer competing with trade pickup Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the QB3 spot behind starter Jalen Hurts and backup Tanner McKee.

Philadelphia wasn’t quite comfortable with what it saw from either McCord or DTR, especially when McKee suffered a fractured thumb late in training camp, and it became evident that the rookie or Thompson-Robinson would have to serve as Hurts’ backup early in the season.

Instead, GM Howie Roseman acquired veteran Sam Howell, along with a 2026 sixth-round pick, for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-rounder.

Both McCord and Thompson-Robinson were waived, with the former being brought back to the practice squad, where he spent the entire season.

Over three preseason games with the Eagles in August, McCord completed only 24 of 56 passes (for 191 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

It’s not known whether the Eagles didn’t offer McCord a futures deal to come back, or if the 6-foot-3, 218-pound signal caller wanted a fresh start elsewhere.

The Packers ended last season with Malik Willis and Desmond Ridder behind starter Jordan Love. However, Willis is set to be an unrestricted free agent and somewhat highly sought after, while Ridder was a throwaway late-season signing after Clayton Tune struggled in limited action.

McCord may simply see a better opportunity in Green Bay where he will get to work in what has been a prolific offense under head coach Matt LaFleur, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich and quarterbacks coach, senior offensive assistant Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion barring any changes.

