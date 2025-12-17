PHILADELPHIA – Maxx Crosby’s trip to the City of Brotherly Love for Week 15 was all business. Still, the Las Vegas Raiders’ star pass rusher made like a tourist for a bit and snuck in a few pictures on his cell phone, anyway.

He loved everything about it - the sights, the sounds, and, maybe best of all, the fans. He went on his podcast, ‘The Rush With Maxx,’ and explained just how much he loved his trip.

“Cities that really have substance to them and true fan bases, and love for their city and the game, and going to Philly, you can feel that energy when you go there,” he said. “There were people everywhere downtown. We stayed right downtown in the thick of it. You know how Philly is. They’re rowdy, they are crazy, flipping you off (in the buses) … they didn’t give a damn about anything.”

Maxx Crosby Loved His Business Trip To Philly

Maxx Crosby loved playing in Philly



“True Fanbases that love their city and team” #FlyEaglesFly



The outcome of the game didn’t add to Crosby’s enjoyment. The Eagles smoked the Raiders 31-0. Vegas has been getting smoked all year and is now 2-12. The best years of his career are being wasted, and he sure sounded like he wouldn’t mind a change of scenery – to Philadelphia.

“I low key never do this, but I was driving into Philly, and this is the first time I’ve ever played in Philly, so that’s why I took some pictures; was driving in there, trees just all white (covered with a recent snowfall) and fans everywhere in the tailgate,” he said. “You can see the stadium behind it. I took a couple dope-ass pictures because this is like my first time every playing there. If you love football, that’s what you dream of as a kid, playing in Philadelphia in December in a grimy-ass environment. That is exactly what you dream of, so I loved it.”

The Eagles didn’t need Crosby to put up their best defensive effort in a very long time, scoring their first shutout since 2018 and limiting the Raiders to just 75 yards, marking the first time since 1955 they had held an opponent to less than 100 yards.

For his part, Crosby had four tackles with a red-zone sack on third down to force a 27-yard Jake Elliott field goal to make the score 10-0 at the time. The sack gave Crosby 10 this season and 69.5 in his career.

The Eagles may not have needed him this season, but perhaps they will investigate his availability in the offseason. Crosby turns 29 in August, and his contract is a doozy, after he and Vegas agreed to a three-year, $106.5 million extension just this past March that takes him through the 2029 season.

Maybe if Crosby had taken his business trip to Philly before signing, he would’ve waited to do a deal, because it’s a contract the Eagles may not want for a player closing in on 30.

