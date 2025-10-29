Jets Strike Gold With Garrett Wilson’s New Running Mate
Much has been said about the New York Jets in the lead-up to the 2025 National Football League trade deadline but they just zigged when some thought they would zag.
All of the noise out there has been about who the team could trade away and not about the types of pieces the team could add. One name that has been out there in rumors as a trade candidate was cornerback Michael Carter II. Well, clearly, they were accurate. On Wednesday, the Jets reportedly agreed to a deal to send Carter to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a package around young wide receiver John Metchie III. The deal hasn't been made official yet, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal on Wednesday afternoon.
"Trade: Jets are sending CB Michael Carter and a 2027 7th-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for WR John Metchie and a 2027 sixth-round pick, per sources," Schefter said. "This is now the third team John Metchie has been on since August, going from the Texans, to getting traded to the Eagles, to now traded to the Jets. New York has dealt with injuries at wide receiver, with Garrett Wilson missing the last two games and Josh Reynolds placed on IR."
The Jets have a new wide receiver No. 2
The Jets lose a veteran corner in this deal, but get a guy who can be the team's clear-cut No. 2 behind Garrett Wilson in Metchie. That's arguably the most important part of this deal. The Jets' receiver room has been a mess so far this season beyond Wilson.
Tyler Johnson has had back-to-back games with 60 or more receiving yards, but there hasn't been a clear No. 2. Metchie has been stuck in crowded receiver rooms throughout his young career so far, but he's cheap this season and is a restricted free agent afterward.
He hasn't done much on offense this season so far. He has just four catches for 18 yards. But, last year he had 24 catches for 254 yards in a crowded Houston Texans offense. He's had a tumultuous start to his NFL career, but was a second-pick back in 2022, racking up over 1,100 yards at Alabama in 2021.
He didn't get his footing in the NFL right away after battling leukemia. When he returned, there were a lot of receivers in the Texans' receiver room and then he joined an Eagles team with pass-catchers all over the place as well. It's not indicative of the talent this guy has.
Metchie is someone for Jets fans to be excited about and who can make an impact right away.
