Several Former Eagles Coming To Town As Bears, Including A Safety's Homecoming

The Chicago Bears may have the most former Eagles on their roster, and they're more than just flotsam and jetsam, but bona fide contributors.

There’s linebacker T.J. Edwards, who hasn’t been able to practice this week due to injury, but has 315 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and four fumble recoveries in two-plus years with Chicago. The Bears lured him with a three-year free agent deal to leave Philly and have since extended that contract, adding two more years in April, which will keep him there through 2027 when he turns 31.

They have running back D’Andre Swift, who has run for 1,608 yards and 10 touchdowns in his one-plus season in Chicago to go along with 66 catches for 610 yards and another TD.

There’s safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who joined them last month after being cut by the Houston Texans, who got him from the Eagles in an offseason trade, and safety Kevin Byard had a cup of coffee with the Eagles in 2023 after Philly acquired him from the Titans. Byard grew up in Philly and was 14 when he moved to Georgia with his family.

Safety Remembers Time With Eagles

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears free safety Kevin Byard (31) runs for a gain past Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus (44) following an interception during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

“It’s going to be awesome,” Byard told Chicago reporters earlier this week. “My family’s going to come to the game, my wife is traveling up to the game with the kids, so I get to see family, and that’s really awesome. I spent 10 games there, so it’s not like I’m expecting some type of tribute video or nothing like that.”

Jalen Hurts, who has thrown only one interception - the fewest in the league - will have his hands full dealing with two former teammates.

"They are playing great ball," the Eagles quarterback said. "Chauncey went over there and had an immediate impact. And Kevin, he’s been playing safety at a high level for a very long time."

Byard’s career seemed to stall when he arrived in Philly, but the Eagles were turning into a hot mess and folding down the stretch with a defensive coordinator change. He also had some off-field challenges. His son had just been born and spent five months in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“On the vice versa, there was a special moment for my dad to see that name Byard on the back of an Eagles jersey, a team he rooted for his whole life and that was very special,” he said. “So, it’s kind of like a double-edge sword a little bit but it was a great homecoming, I would say.”

Byard is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with teammate, cornerback Nahshon Wright. Each has five.

“The way I look at it, this is a team that was just in the Super Bowl, so they have a winning culture, they have a winning mentality,” said Byard of the Eagles. “We know that. We preach 60 minutes, and we know they’re going to be a 60-minute eam as well. This is a heavyweight match.”

Byard also revealed a plan Chicago hopes to enact at Lincoln Financial Field.

“We’re going into a hostile environment, a stadium I’ve played in, played against,” he said. “That stadium, if their offense goes three and out to start the game, they’re going to start booing them. It’s kind of one of those environments where it’s going to be very hostile, so hopefully we start fast and get their crowd kind of against their own team.”

More NFL: "No Flinch" For Newcomers Responding To First Loss As Eagles