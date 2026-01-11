Storylines With Final Score Prediction For Eagles-49ers

PHILADELPHIA – A trip to Chicago to play the Bears waits on the other side of Sunday night if the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (4:30 p.m.). It’s a big if.

One reason is that the 49ers have 12 wins, one more than the Eagles, and they play in the NFC West, a far superior division than the Eagles' NFC East. Another is what we saw in Saturday’s two playoff games – they are down to the wire, with a break or two and a play or two needed to go your way to win.

Here are some storylines for Sunday:

Running backs. Saquon Barkley has 499 yards rushing in just four postseason games and could become the franchise leader in that category on Sunday, surpassing Brian Westbrook’s 591 set in 11 games from 2002-09. The Eagles need a big game from their star runner if they want to advance.

On the other side is Christian McCaffrey, who has 10 rushing touchdowns and seven more receiving. He just missed going over 1,000 yards receiving and rushing. He had 1,202 on the ground and 924 in the air. He topped 1,000 in each back in 2019 when he was with the Carolina Panthers.

“I was actually rooting for him to get that thousand-thousand again because he’d be the first to ever do it (twice),” said Barkley.

As it is, McCaffrey is just the third player ever to do it once, joining Roger Craig (1985) and Marshall Faulk (1999). Wherever McCaffrey goes, the Eagles' defense will need to pay close attention.

Kevin Patullo In Crosshairs

A.J. Brown and Kevin Patullo before Eagles practice on Noc. 14, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Kevin Patullo. Can the Eagles' offensive coordinator figure out how to take advantage of a beat-up linebacker corps? Patullo and the offense couldn’t do it on Black Friday when the Bears came in without backup linebackers and stymied Patullo’s offense. If the Eagles lose this game, it’s a good bet Patullo will be gone before the end of the week.

Homefield. It favors the Eagles, who are 5-0 at Lincoln Financial Field under head coach Nick Sirianni in the playoffs. Jalen Hurts has thrown 11 touchdowns with no interceptions in those five wins.

Health. The 49ers are banged up on defense, but the Bears were, too, when they came in on Black Friday and stopped the Eagles’ offense dead in its tracks. There’s also a chance Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will miss his eighth straight game with a foot injury. Jay Glazer reported on Saturday evening that Johnson is experiencing pain and swelling in his foot. He’s a game-time decision. Meanwhile, 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, who is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss last week’s game, is expected to play.

All-Pro Boys. This will be the first game second-year cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean will play as first-team Associated Press All-Pros. They will be tested by Jauan Jennings and possibly Rocky Pearsall, if he can play after being listed as questionable with ankle and knee injuries, and tight end George Kittle.

Prediction. The combination of the Eagles’ struggling offense and their sturdy defense gives this game a feel where the team that reaches 20 points will win. The crowd won’t affect an experienced, well-coached team like San Fran, but Hurts could. The Eagles quarterback always rises to the occasion of big games. He will be the difference.

Eagles 23, 49ers 18

Regular-season record: 10-7

More NFL: Eagles Cornerbacks Earn AP First-Team All-Pro Honors