Successful Return Of Nakobe Dean Has Led To Adjustment For Eagles Rookie
PHILADELPHIA – Vic Fangio doesn’t like to put too much on a rookie’s plate. The Eagles' defensive coordinator isn’t opposed to experimenting, but if it doesn’t work, he goes back to the original plan. He did it with Quinyon Mitchell last summer when the cornerback was a rookie.
“We messed with him at nickel early in the off season, a little bit of camp,” said the DC. “Once we put him at right corner, never moved him.”
Fangio did it with Cooper DeJean, too, during his rookie season last summer.
“He was the backup nickel to start because he missed all the camp,” he said. “Starting dime, and then once we said, 'Hey, you're the nickel.' You don't want to give a rookie too many extra jobs, but sometimes you're forced to.”
Fangio is being forced to load the plate for rookie Jihaad Campbell. Nakobe Dean is back after missing seven games and he looks like never missed a beat after coming back from a serious patellar tendon injury that has derailed many NFL careers.
Eagles DC Finding Way To Keep Rookie On Field
Campbell, who the Eagles traded up one spot to get with the 31st overall pick, began the season as Dean’s replacement at inside linebacker and excelled. Since Dean’s return, Fangio has been moving Campbell more frequently to get him on the field.
“We're mixing him, he's playing some outside, playing some inside,” said the DC. “Totally happy with his play at both spots and thrilled to have him.”
The edge is more crowded now, too, however, with the return of Nolan Smith after a five-game stint on IR and the trade addition of Jaelan Phillips. Fangio admitted, however, that learning curve on the outside has been an adjustment.
“There is (an adjustment), particularly when we move him outside,” he said. “All camp and everything, he was strictly inside because we knew Nakobe going to miss seven games or whatever it was. For a rookie, that's tough.”
Campbell was asked how he felt about the midseason switch.
“I really wouldn’t look at it as like a crazy switch or anything,” he said. “I played Ooutside linebacker before, it’s just different in the league, of course, because you have bigger, stronger, faster guys. It’s all about learning and growing and having those things so you can have the experience of knowing how to use a certain technique when going against certain players.
“For me, it’s just growing and learning and still using the God-gifted ability, talent, and skill set and mindfulness that I have right now. Like I said, it’s why they brought me here. I have the opportunity and I’m trying to take advantage of the opportunities given to me.”
Fangio isn’t sure if Campbell could become a full-time outside linebacker/edge rusher, saying, “I like him as an ILB, but we'll see. I just haven't seen him enough out there, so I don't know that I can give you an informed great answer on that.”
Campbell was also asked about a future full-time role there.
“Who knows, we'll see," he said. “Right now, I’m worried about winning. We’re about to go against a hard-nosed football team. They’re going to want to come in here and take our shit over. That’s not gonna happen. All I’m worried about right now is punching in the mouth for 60 minutes.”
More NFL: Five Storylines With Final Score Prediction For Eagles-Lions In Primetime