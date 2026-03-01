Three Eagles Free-Agent Fits

The Eagles aren’t going big-game hunting in free agency, something GM Howie Roseman has been honest about.

“I think from a big picture perspective, we want to build a team that every year has a chance to compete for championships, that drafts really well, and signs their own players and just sporadically goes into free agency,” Roseman said during a wide-ranging 40-minute discussion with beat reporters, including Eagles On SI, at the Jefferson Health Training Complex last month.

“That's what we're trying to do.”

Fans should listen.

Roseman wants to retain his own players entering free agency, a group led by edge defender Jaelan Phillips.

The sporadic dips into free agency could be fueled by either circumstance like Phillips breaking the bank, draft-proofing the roster with one-year veterans, or perhaps the most important aspect of all: bargain hunting.

The 2026 free-agency class isn’t considered to be a strong one, according to multiple NFL sources, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find help.

Here are the three players we think can help the 2026 Eagles:

Indianapolis edge defender Kwity Paye - This one is strictly about Phillips falling into a Milton Williams-like category and surging past the Eagles’ walkaway number.

If that happens, Roseman will toggle quickly, and Paye, a 2021 first-round pick out of Michigan, has been quietly effective over the years, is still just 27, and could end up $10M-or-so cheaper than a monster Phillips deal.

Considering that Roseman is budgeting aggressively at this position to keep Phillips, Paye would be a solid lesser-priced alternative.

Bargain Hunting

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Baltimore tight end Charlie Kolar - If you want a tight end, look to Baltimore, and this year is no different.

Isaiah Likely will be a top target on the market, but the Eagles want a real Y, who can set the edge in the running game, and that’s Kolar, 27, who doubles as a sure-handed, albeit lower-volume, receiver as well.

At 6-foot-6 and over 260 pounds, Kolar is a couple meals short of being an athletic offensive tackle and a player who can set the tone for the shift to a more stretch-heavy running scheme. .

Jacksonville cornerback Montaric Brown - The Eagles would like an upgrade at CB2 who isn't terrible expensive considering what's coming with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Brown, 26, is a solid option who could be the type of middle-class signing that the Eagles have avoided recently.

At 6-foot with 34-inch arms, Brown has the kind of length Philadelphia likes. He isn’t a burner but could fit in well with Vic Fangio’s array of zone coverages and has played pretty well over 29 NFL starts.