Trey Hendrickson Rumors Still Worth Monitoring For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles have already added one talented pass rusher ahead of the trade deadline, but could they have another splash in them?
Jaelan Phillips is a talented pass rusher and former first-round pick who immediately will help to bolster the Eagles' pass rush, which has been lacking this season so far. Despite this, it's still worth following along with all of the speculation around the Eagles in the final few hours ahead of the trade deadline.
Phillips was a popular name linked to the Eagles before they actually got a deal done. Another guy who has been linked to Philadelphia at times as well has been Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the Eagles called the Bengals and asked about Hendrickson and then FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that the Bengals were becoming more open to the idea of trading the four-time Pro Bowler, and that was before Cincinnati suffered its sixth loss of the season on Sunday.
It seemed like the Eagles may be set at cornerback after acquiring Michael Carter II, but then made another trade to bring Jaire Alexander to town. Could the Eagles follow a similar strategy with the pass rush?
The Eagles should call about Trey Hendrickson again
In the Phillips deal, the Eagles gave up one of their two third-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Philadelphia is still projected to have eight draft picks in total in the 2026 NFL Draft, even after all three of the deals Philadelphia has made so far before the deadline. On top of this, the Eagles only have to pay Phillips $1.5 million the rest of the season, per ESPN's Field Yates.
"The financials on the Jaelan Phillips deal: The Dolphins converted a $5.1255M of his remaining base salary into a signing bonus," Yates said. "The Eagles will pay Phillips a $1.5M salary for the rest of the season."
Right now, Over The Cap has the Eagles with just over $8 million left in salary cap space, so any sort of deal would lead to other financial implications as well. Philadelphia would have to find a way to make it work in that case, but Hendrickson is a player worth considering, especially if the Bengals really are open to the idea now.
Russini reported that the Bengals are looking for a first-round pick for Hendrickson.
"League sources say the Bengals are still asking for a first-round pick in any deal for Trey Hendrickson at this time," Russini said on Monday. "The trade deadline arrives in just over 28 hours, and teams are continuing to call Cincinnati about a number of their players. For now, prices remain high."
The Eagles have a surplus of draft picks and a real shot at another deep run this year. Philadelphia has a clear path to winning the NFC East again as it is the only team in the division above .500 right now.
Even with a high price tag and the addition of Phillips, this is still the type of move that should be considered. Philadelphia is a clear Super Bowl contender. Adding Hendrickson would only make the team that much better. It's not every day that a player who can be a top-10 defensive player in the league could be available for a trade. Because of this, the Eagles should continue to keep an eye on him.