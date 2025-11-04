Eagles RB Could Be Moved Before Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles have just a few hours to decide whether they have anymore moves up their sleeves.
With the trade deadline approaching, the Eagles have had two notable holes on the roster to address: cornerback and the pass rush. The Eagles arguably fixed both by adding Michael Carter II, Jaire Alexander, and Jaelan Phillips. With the deadline coming up on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, now it's a matter of seeing if there are any pieces for the Eagles to trade away to open up roster spots and recoup some draft capital.
With the deadline closing in, Eagles running back AJ Dillon is someone to keep an eye on. ESPN's Tim McManus said Dillon could be on the move back on Oct. 29th. Cayden Steele of NJ.com also weighed in and said Dillon could be on the move.
"As the fourth option in the running back rotation, AJ Dillon could be dealt for a late-round pick. Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley are the top backups behind Saquon Barkley," Steele said.
Trading AJ Dillon would make sense before the trade deadline
This is the type of idea that makes sense for the Eagles in the final hours ahead of the trade deadline. Unless some massive deal comes together -- like for Trey Hendrickson -- Philadelphia doesn't need to make another splashy addition.
The Eagles have a surplus of talent at running back with Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley, and Dillon on the roster. Dillon hasn't played in a game since Philadelphia's Week 6 loss against the New York Giants. Bigsby's role has expanded since that game, including a 104-yard showing in Week 8 against the Giants.
If the Eagles were to make a move like this, it would free up a much-needed active roster spot with the trade acquisitions coming in, plus guys like Jakorian Bennett and Brandon Graham working their way back to the active roster.
The Eagles have been the most active team in football ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline. At this point, it would be somewhat surprising if some sort of other deal didn't get done, but that's always the case with Howie Roseman.